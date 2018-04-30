Connect with us

NWSL

NWSL Disciplinary Committee reviewing Ashlyn Harris incident

Orlando goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris makes a save during the Seattle Reign at Orlando Pride NWSL game at Orlando City Stadium on Saturday, April 28, 2018. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel)

The NWSL’s Disciplinary Committee is reviewing an incident between Orlando Pride goalkeeper Ashyln Harris and Seattle Reign forward Jodie Taylor.

NWSL officials confirmed a decision should be made by the end of the day Tuesday. The Pride travel to Chicago to play the Chicago Red Stars at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Initial review of the footage of the match on Go90.com by Pro Soccer USA doesn’t show the incident in question while the match is going on, but a clip has been shared by multiple users on social media. That clip comes from the highlights of the match, shown at the end of the Go90 broadcast.

In the clip, Harris collides with Taylor and then appears to throw her to the ground with her right arm wrapped around Taylor’s neck.

Pride officials on Monday confirmed the incident is being reviewed by the NWSL’s Disciplinary Committee.

 

Comments

comments

Related Topics
Advertisement

NWSL Schedule/Results

View all matches
Advertisement

NWSL standings

PosClubPWLDPts
1650116
262139
352128
442117
551225
651225
750144
850322
930211
View full table

Newsletter

Facebook

Advertisement

NWSL Calendar

May 2018
S M T W T F S
« Apr   Jun »
 13
781011
131415161718
20212224
282931  
View all matches

More in NWSL