NWSL Disciplinary Committee reviewing Ashlyn Harris incident

Orlando goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris makes a save during the Seattle Reign at Orlando Pride NWSL game at Orlando City Stadium on Saturday, April 28, 2018. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel)

The NWSL’s Disciplinary Committee is reviewing an incident between Orlando Pride goalkeeper Ashyln Harris and Seattle Reign forward Jodie Taylor.

NWSL officials confirmed a decision should be made by the end of the day Tuesday. The Pride travel to Chicago to play the Chicago Red Stars at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Initial review of the footage of the match on Go90.com by Pro Soccer USA doesn’t show the incident in question while the match is going on, but a clip has been shared by multiple users on social media. That clip comes from the highlights of the match, shown at the end of the Go90 broadcast.

In the clip, Harris collides with Taylor and then appears to throw her to the ground with her right arm wrapped around Taylor’s neck.

This might be worth the #NWSL disciplinary committee taking a look at, no? pic.twitter.com/1IAkfvxN9Y — RJ Allen (@TheSoccerCritic) April 29, 2018

Pride officials on Monday confirmed the incident is being reviewed by the NWSL’s Disciplinary Committee.

Comments

comments