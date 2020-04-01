Orlando Pride adds English midfielder Jade Moore to roster via transfer

Jade Moore, shown dribbling the ball while playing for Reading FC, has been acquired by the Orlando Pride. (Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

The Orlando Pride acquired English midfielder Jade Moore through a transfer from Reading FC. Moore is a long-time member of the English national team, playing in two World Cups and earning a bronze medal in the 2015 Olympics with the Lionesses.

She will join the Pride on a one-year contract with an option for an additional year. The team used allocation money for both the transfer and her signing.

The 29-year-old midfielder will add experience and skill to the Pride midfield, which already boasts a range of international talent including Brazilian Camila and Australians Alanna Kennedy and Emily van Egmond.

“Simply put, Jade is the complete midfielder,” Pride coach Marc Skinner said. “She possesses a great skill to travel quickly in small spaces, control the pace of the game and her ability to, not only read the game well, but destroy attacks before they start will bring a much needed dynamic to our midfield. We’re very excited to bring her into the club and look forward to seeing her in purple when we get back to play.”

Skinner knows Moore well after coaching the midfielder at Birmingham City, where she played from 2011 to 2016. Skinner began working with the club in 2006, then was promoted to head coach in Moore’s final season with the club. In her six seasons with Birmingham City, Moore notched 99 appearances and netted six goals, helping lead the team to an FA Cup in 2012.

Moore most recently played for Reading FC in the FA WSL, the top flight in England. She tallied 54 appearances in her three-season tenure, netting eight goals. On the international level, Moore has earned 50 caps for the English national team since making her debut in February 2012.

The midfielder said she made her move to the NWSL with the goal of facing increased competition against the wealth of talent in the league.

“I think one of the biggest things for me is that this is a fresh challenge, a new league,” Moore said. “Obviously, back in the UK I’ve played in the league for over a decade and you kind of get used to the same things, the same teams, the same player pool. So I’m really excited about that, coming overseas, and taking me out of my comfort zone to play against different players and play against the best players in the world. When this came about it ticked every single box of what I wanted at the next part of my career.”

Comments

comments