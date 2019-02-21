Orlando Pride open 2019 season at home against Portland Thorns

Orlando players celebrate after Marta scored a goal during the Seattle Reign at Orlando Pride NWSL game at Orlando City Stadium on Saturday, April 28, 2018. The game ended in a 1-1 tie. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel)

New Orlando Pride coach Marc Skinner will be tested right out of the gate in his first season at the helm.

The Orlando Pride open the 2019 season with a match against the Portland Thorns, who were in the NWSL title game last season, then travel to face to North Carolina Courage. The Courage, who were also the NWSL Shield winners, beat the Thorns 3-0 to claim the NWSL championship.

After facing last season’s finalists, the Pride fly across the country to face Reign FC, another playoff team from 2018.

The Pride’s schedule features 24 games. Orlando will play each team in the nine-team NWSL three times.

The Women’s World Cup kicks off in France on June 7, with several Pride players expected to be gone during the international competition. The Pride have four games while the World Cup is going on — two at home and two away.

The Pride went 8-10-6 (30 points) last season and fell out of the playoff hunt after going winless over their final six games and losing four in a row to end the season. The team parted ways with then-head coach Tom Sermanni after the season.

Orlando opens preseason play at 1 p.m. on March 23 against the Courage in North Carolina.

Here’s the full schedule (home games in bold, all times Eastern):

April 14: Portland Thorns, 5 p.m.

April 17: North Carolina Courage, 7 p.m.

April 21: Reign FC, 10 p.m.

April 27: Utah Royals, 7:30 p.m.

May 5: Houston Dash, 6 p.m.

May 11: Portland Thorns, 7 p.m.

May 25: Utah Royals, 8 p.m.

June 1: North Carolina Courage, 7:30 p.m.

June 15: Houston Dash, 8:30 p.m.

June 22: Sky Blue, 7 p.m.

June 30: Chicago Red Stars, 5 p.m.

July 6: Washington Spirit, 7:30 p.m.

July 14: Portland Thorns, 3 p.m.

July 20: Sky Blue, 7:30 p.m.

August 10: Houston Dash, 7:30 p.m.

August 17: Utah Royals, 7:30 p.m.

August 21: Chicago Red Stars, 7:30 p.m.

August 24: Washington Spirit, 7:30 p.m.

August 31: Washington Spirit, 7:30 p.m.

September 7: Reign FC, 10 p.m.

September 11: Chicago Red Stars, 7:30 p.m.

September 14: North Carolina Courage, 7 p.m.

September 29: Sky Blue, 1 p.m.

October 12: Reign FC, 7:30 p.m.

Comments

comments