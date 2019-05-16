Marta, Camilia called up to Brazil’s Women’s World Cup roster

Brazilian superstar Marta and defender Camila were called up to Brazil’s women’s national team ahead of the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France, taking two more players from an already-depleted Orlando Pride roster.

Marta’s call-up was expected, but Camila was somewhat on the bubble. She was called up in November for a match against France, but she wasn’t on the roster for any of Brazil’s five matches of 2019.

Marta has been a consistent starter for the Pride so far this season. She’s started all six of her club team’s matches and hasn’t been subbed off once. Camila, who is used as a forward/midfielder in Orlando, has been an attacking threat off the bench for the Pride. She’s also played in all six of the team’s matches, but has just one start.

Saiu a convocação da #SeleçãoFeminina para a Copa do Mundo! Vem ver a lista do técnico Vadão anunciada de uma maneira mais que especial! 📋🇧🇷⚽ pic.twitter.com/xnB0E0a4UF — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) May 16, 2019

With Marta and Camila’s call-ups, the Pride will now be without eight players before and during the Women’s World Cup.

Seven of those eight were starters for the Pride. Orlando will basically be without the spine of its team for the near future. The team’s starting centerbacks (Alanna Kennedy and Shelina Zadorsky), two midfielders (Marta and Emily van Egmond) and center forward (Alex Morgan) have all been called up. Plus, goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris and right back Ali Krieger are gone.

Pride GM Erik Ustruck told Pro Soccer USA he plans to strengthen the spine of the team.

Comments

comments