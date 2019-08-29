Hurricane Dorian forces postponement of Orlando Pride match against Washington Spirit

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Pride’s match against the Washington Spirit scheduled to be played Saturday will be postponed due Hurricane Dorian.

The game will be moved to Saturday, Oct. 5, with a 5 p.m. kickoff. Tickets for Saturday’s match will be valid for the rescheduled game. It will be the Pride’s second-to-last match of the regular season.

Fans can also exchange their tickets for either of the team’s remaining home matches on Sept. 11 or Oct. 12.

Hurricane Dorian is projected to be a Category 4 storm when it makes landfall along Florida’s east coast. It can be difficult to predict when exactly when the storm will hit Central Florida, but most projections Thursday called for it to reach the area as early as Monday.

Numerous sporting events throughout the area have been postponed or canceled in an effort to let fans, athletes and law enforcement focus on hurricane preparation.

