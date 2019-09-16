Alex Morgan out for rest of Orlando Pride season due to knee injury

Orlando Pride forward Alex Morgan, left, will miss the rest of the season due to a lingering knee injury. (ISI Photos)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Alex Morgan will not play for the rest of the NWSL season for the Orlando Pride. The striker suffered a patella stress reaction in her right knee while playing for the U.S. women’s national team in the World Cup this summer and has been ruled out for the remainder of the year.

Morgan appeared twice for the club since returning from the World Cup, but she was involved in a collision during a match against the Chicago Red Stars that sent her into concussion protocol. After she was cleared, Morgan continued to battle lingering knee pain. She has appeared in six matches for the Pride this season, logging 90 minutes in all four of the games leading up to the World Cup.

“It’s obviously difficult to lose a player of Alex’s caliber due to injury,” Pride general manager Erik Ustruck said. “However, after consulting with the club’s medical team at Orlando Health and U.S. Soccer, we felt it was in the best interest of Alex’s long-term health to shut her down for the season to focus on the rehabilitation process and take the appropriate time to recover from the lingering knee injury.”

During her four seasons with the Pride, Morgan has netted 18 goals and added seven assists. She addressed the news on social media, saying that she has returned to Los Angeles to begin recovery.

