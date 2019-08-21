Connect with us

Orlando Pride

Alex Morgan exits Pride game early with neck injury in first start since World Cup

The striker left the game in the sixth minute after a hard collision on a header.

Alex Morgan was nearly stretchered off the pitch during the Orlando Pride road match against the Chicago Red Stars Wednesday night following a collision, ending her first start since returning from the World Cup abruptly.

Morgan eventually was able to walk to the locker room on her own for further evaluation. She was replaced in the lineup in the 13th minute.

Morgan appeared to have suffered a neck injury after colliding with Chicago defenders Julie Ertz and Sarah Gorden while leaping for a header. Morgan stayed on the pitch for several minutes while talking to trainers, who checked on her neck mobility. A stretcher was brought out onto the field for her, but Morgan walked off the field on her own.

The game was her first start in several months for the Pride following the World Cup after making her first NWSL appearance at the end of Saturday’s match against Utah.

