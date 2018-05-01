Alex Morgan, Ashlyn Harris are questionable for Orlando Pride match at Chicago Red Stars

United States' Alex Morgan (13) shoots past Mexico's Bianca Sierra (3) during the first half of an international friendly soccer match Thursday, April 5, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Orlando Pride stars Alex Morgan and Ashlyn Harris are questionable for Wednesday’s road match against the Chicago Red Stars.

Morgan has a hyper-extended left knee and Harris has a hyper-extended left elbow, according to latest NWSL injury report released Wednesday.

Harris also may face separate disciplinary action following an altercation during the Pride’s match against Seattle Saturday. In postgame highlight clip, Harris collides with Seattle Reign Jodie Taylor and then appears to throw her to the ground with her right arm wrapped around Taylor’s neck.

Camila, who has started limited training, is still listed as out while recovering from knee surgery.

The Red Stars report includes Vanessa DiBernardo (stress fracture pelvis), Stephanie McCaffrey (illness), Casey Short (right ankle sprain) and Rosie White (right and left navicular fracture) all listed as out.

