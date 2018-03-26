Orlando Pride lead NWSL in attendance during opening weekend

Orlando Pride forward Sydney Leroux keeps the ball in play while fans watch at Orlando City Stadium Saturday night. (Justin Green/ Special to Pro Soccer USA)

The Orlando Pride led the National Women’s Soccer League in attendance during opening weekend.

The Pride drew an announced crowd of 9,017 during its 1-1 draw against the Utah Royals Saturday night at Orlando City Stadium.

The Portland Thorns, who led the league in attendance last season with an announced average of 17,653 last season, opened on the road and won’t host a game until Orlando visits Portland on April 15.

NWSL teams drew an average announced crowd of 5,659, an increase from last season’s average of 5,083 fans per game.

NWSL TEAM WEEK 1 SEASON TOTAL SEASON AVERAGE Orlando Pride 9,017 9,017 9,017 Houston Dash 5,846 5,846 5,846 North Carolina Courage 4,210 4,210 4,210 Seattle Reign FC 3,561 3,561 3,561 Chicago Red Stars 0 0 0 Portland Thorns FC 0 0 0 Sky Blue FC 0 0 0 Utah Royals FC 0 0 0 Washington Spirit 0 0 0 Totals 5,659 22,634 5,659

Players around the league all lingered to sign autographs with fans. They also thanked them during postgame interviews and in posts on social media.

“It was definitely exciting,” Pride defender Shelina Zadorsky said of her first home match in Orlando. “I think just playing for this city and that crowd tonight, what was it 9,000, I think? It just shows how supportive everyone is.”

Great turnout, support & noise from the supporters last night. Great fight from all players. Happy to have hosted @UtahRoyalsFC for their historic night…excited for what this season has in store! To the #OCSC staff, huge thank you for another smoothly run game. On to the next! pic.twitter.com/sAeMYXKzbq — Tom Sermanni (@TomSermanni) March 25, 2018

We want to say a huge T H A N K Y O U to our fans who stuck through it with us yesterday despite the rainy weather! #CourageCountry pic.twitter.com/4fwlQaeVtw — NC Courage (@TheNCCourage) March 25, 2018

Old and new players getting in on one of our favorite traditions 📸✍️ Thank you to everyone who joined us today🔸#DashOn pic.twitter.com/8Jmg5c3mCW — Houston Dash (@HoustonDash) March 25, 2018

