Orlando Pride hope to see USWNT players return next week

Fresh off their World Cup victory, U.S. women’s national team players Alex Morgan, Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris are expected to return to training with the Orlando Pride by next week.

Pride coach Marc Skinner said that the team hopes that the American players will be available to return as early as Monday, July 15.

All three players appeared on Good Morning America with the USWNT on Tuesday, and will be honored with a Ticker Tape parade on Wednesday in New York City. The players will then attend the ESPYs on Wednesday night, after which they are expected to begin the process of returning to their home cities and re-integrating with their club teams.

“You always aspire to be like the Americans,” Skinner said. “I’m really proud of our international players that have gone away and won the World Cup. I’m really pleased for all of them and can’t wait to welcome them back.”

A return next Monday would give the Americans a full week of practice to prepare for possible availability for the team’s next home match against Sky Blue on July 20. However, the players will be called away again shortly as the U.S. team kicks off its victory tour in August. The tour features five games spread across the calendar from August to October. The first game, which will be played at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on Aug. 3, will take place during an off-week for the Pride.

Team officials could not provide an update on the injury status of goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris, who wore a walking boot as the U.S. team departed France on Monday morning and throughout media appearances on Tuesday.

The return of Krieger, Harris and Morgan will raise the team’s tally of returning World Cup athletes to eight, joining Australians Alanna Kennedy and Emily van Egmond, Brazilians Marta and Camila and Canadian Shelina Zadorsky.

Scottish forward Claire Emslie is also expected to join the team next week following her run in the World Cup. The Pride signed Emslie at the end of May, but she has yet to see the pitch with the team as she played in the World Cup and awaited her visa to work in the U.S. Skinner said that her visa is expected to clear this week and she plans to practice with the team starting Tuesday, July 16.

