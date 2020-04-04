Orlando Pride conditioning coach Ivi Casagrande finds ways to connect with players, neighbors despite coronavirus

Orlando Pride strength and conditioning coach Ivi Casagrande instructs players during a training session at Lake Sylvan Park. (Courtesy of Mark Thor/Orlando Pride)

By the third day of the NWSL training moratorium, Orlando Pride strength and conditioning coach Ivi Casagrande was getting a little stir crazy.

After only a week of preseason training, the spread of the coronavirus pandemic had brought the plans of Casagrande and coaches across the country to a grinding halt and she felt the loss. She missed coaching. She missed the players and the routine.

So that evening, Casagrande brought a portable speaker into the courtyard of her apartment complex and cranked up the music. Within minutes, eight of her neighbors were following her cues from their respective balconies, maintaining a safe distance while Casagrande led them through a plyometrics workout.

Now, Casagrande coaches her neighbors at 6 p.m. four times a week. Some are 19-year-olds; some are 78 and 80-year-old retirees. Regardless of age or experience, Casagrande said the routine gives visible relief and joy to her community.

It’s not the same as training professional athletes with the Pride. But for Casagrande, these workouts are a fulfilling way to provide a sense of stability in the midst of uncertainty.

“I think everyone needs that time to themselves to just get out of their head,” Casagrande said. “You get so anxious with all this happening. You don’t have answers.”

Day 2 let’s go! For my own sanity, being able to coach, give back to the community and stay active and healthy. We shall get through this together 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/GeMpr7rwM5 — Ivi Casagrande (@ivicasagrande) March 21, 2020

The NWSL training moratorium — which halted all use of team training facilities until April 5 — hasn’t meant a pause in work for Casagrande. Instead, the coach is even busier as she finds creative alternatives to keep players fit as they wait out the spread of coronavirus.

Casagrande fitted each Pride player with a GPS vest during the first week of the training moratorium. She tracks players’ activity on a weekly basis, using the data to monitor cardiovascular workouts.

These workouts emphasize high quantities of acceleration through a combination of plyometrics, jumps and sprints. For Pride players, Casagrande classifies a sprint as any running period during which the player is moving faster than 19 kilometers per hour — a five-minute mile pace.

Casagrande says this is important because the central nervous system loses its fast twitch fitness more quickly. Players might retain their endurance during the training moratorium, but their explosiveness will melt away quickly and therefore requires constant maintenance.

The Pride only made it through three days of preseason training before workouts were shut down, but during that time Casagrande collected enough data to set baseline workloads for most players. She now uses those models to construct weekly regimens.

“It’s never gonna be the same as heavy trainings,” Casagrande said. “It’s impossible to do that. But as long as we can keep their load up and keep their resiliency, when we come back, it’s not going to be a shock.”

With players scattered around the world and facing a variety of physical and position needs, Casagrande must tailor her plans specifically to each athlete.

For instance, midfielder Camila entered the preseason in the fourth week of a six-week recovery from a left MCL injury. That period ended during the training moratorium, at which point the midfielder should have begun the slow process of rebuilding to full strength under the care of both Casagrande and the Orlando Health physical therapy team.

Helping an injured athlete go through rehabilitation is more hands-on than providing a workout routine — trainers need to walk through each movement to ensure a prescribed exercise isn’t causing pain or discomfort.

Unable to oversee Camila’s workouts in person, Casagrande used Facetime to walk through this process remotely, fitting the midfielder with a personalized program to rebuild her leg and core stability.

Even for healthy players, Casagrande is flexible with the types of programs she assigns. One issue is the varying access to exercise equipment — outside of the GPS trackers, each player has to work with whatever is available at home.

Defender Ali Krieger and goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris enjoy cycling, so Casagrande encouraged them to take their bikes out for low-impact exercise. Midfielder Marta, meanwhile, gets in her low-impact workouts by swimming in her private pool. Shelina Zadorsky didn’t own free weights, so Casagrande arranged a drop off so the defender could add lifting to her regimen.

Each player also faces different challenges when it comes to at-home training. Striker Sydney Leroux, for instance, is now in charge of full-time childcare of her two children, which creates an extra hurdle when she and her husband — Orlando City striker Dom Dwyer — try to focus on training.

Meanwhile, Australians Emily van Egmond and Alanna Kennedy are halfway across the globe after finishing the W-League season, forcing Casagrande to manage a 15-hour time difference to check in with the pair.

This level of flexibility isn’t something coaches like Casagrande are used to accommodating. A soccer season is regimented, with each training session painstakingly planned around a reliable schedule of matches.

Besides injuries, Casagrande’s role with the team thrives on creating stability — both physically and mentally. For the coach, the last few weeks have been a difficult change in pace and the lack of a set end date only further complicates her role.

“From my standpoint, as a performance coach, the hardest thing is just not knowing when we’re gonna get back,” Casagrande said. “When we’re programming regularly, we always have a date, a competition, to make sure they’re peaking for that. Right now, it’s just all unknown.”

Casagrande sends out a questionnaire every week to continue improving training regimens. She also texts and FaceTimes players on a daily basis to check in on their mental health. Although she noted that many players are open about their anxiety, Casagrande said this constant communication between coaches and players has helped ease loneliness.

Communication is necessary to maintain players’ fitness regimens, but Casagrande also hopes she can add some levity. This week, she led a group workout over Zoom with the whole team dressed up in 80’s workout gear, complete with headbands and bright leggings. These group sessions involved dance breaks and impromptu cameos from Leroux’s son, Cassius, offering the camaraderie players thrive on.

Ultimately, Casagrande says her effectiveness during this period relies on her ability to form trust with players.

“I’m a perfectionist and I’m hard on myself sometimes,” Casagrande said. “So for me, it was eye opening to know that I might not have all the answers sometimes. We’re never going to know if what we’re doing is best at first, so we have to listen. The biggest thing for me — more important than the physical aspect — is building that relationship with the athletes to support them.”

Casagrande’s concerns for the team extend to mental health as well as physical fitness. She knows self isolation can be challenging for soccer players who grew up in locker rooms and on team buses with their teammates providing constant companionship.

Athletes also live extremely regimented lives — early wake-up times, planned diets. The loss of a standardized routine can cause many to feel stagnant.

Zadorsky said her greatest challenge has been the sudden lack of tangible goal-setting. In February, she was preparing for a preseason with the Pride and qualifying for the Olympics with the Canadian national team.

Now, the uncertainty of the coming months has made it difficult to set goals for her personal fitness and with her team.

“As a professional athlete, I’m obsessed with progression,” Zadorsky said. “I miss that so much. I miss progressing with my teammates and with my unit on the field.”

To combat this, Casagrande aims to set mini goals for the team each week. Sometimes it’s simple — last week, for instance, she assigned a set of hip mobility challenges to add to players’ flexibility.

Each week, Casagrande uses the GPS trackers to ensure players aren’t using their extended free time to overwork themselves. But there’s one form of exercise Casagrande never limits — getting touches on a soccer ball.

She knows players take comfort from having the ball at their feet, and she encourages the team to spend as much time as they want kicking around every day.

For Casagrande, this reflects the most important aspect of her role for the Pride during this time — ensuring the team remains healthy and happy for as long as the pandemic continues.

“It goes beyond assigning them workouts,” Casagrande said. “It’s about controlling the things we can control. It’s about giving them these things in the middle of that chaos, that’s what these players need.”

Comments

comments