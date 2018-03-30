Orlando Pride center back Ali Krieger shows no signs of slowing down

Orlando Pride defender Ali Krieger poses with her at puppy, Logan, at Orlando Pride Media Day on March 14, 2018. (Rich Pope, Orlando Sentinel)

Orlando Pride center back Ali Krieger doesn’t want to compare herself to NBA superstar LeBron James, but the comparison might be warranted.

Both players are 33 years old and both have a built a reputation on consistent, high-caliber play. Krieger was named to the NWSL Team of the Month twice last season and was selected to the 2017 NWSL Best XI.

Krieger even quoted James during the Pride’s media day.

“I feel like I’m fine wine,” she said with a smile, echoing what James said recently after a stellar performance against the Phoenix Suns.

“I guess as I get older … I don’t know. I enjoy it every year a little bit more. I don’t see myself stopping anytime soon.”

Krieger started all 24 for the Pride’s games last season and was in the starting XI Saturday night for the Pride’s 1-1 draw with Utah Royals. She was the only Pride player to stay on the pitch every minute of the 2017 regular season.

“Everyone tends to think as you get older, you tend to wear off physically, mentally and you’re just emotionally maybe not there,” she said. “I love the game so much. I know I take good care of my body and I know and I understand I need to do a little bit extra every year I continue to play.

“I love the game so much. I love to play, I love to compete and I love to compete at a high level. I just enjoy the game and to be around such good players, I think that’s helped me keep consistent. That’s all I want to do. I want to be consistent and just help the team be successful in any role I play.”

Players relied on Krieger’s leadership during preseason training. With nine players missing time due to national team duties, including team captain and goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris, Krieger was one of the few veterans training with the Pride during the preseason.

She said she did her best to push the younger players while also providing words of encouragement.

“I just try to lead by example,” Krieger said. “I know I can be a bit demanding at times. I try to be supportive. I think staying positive is really key. Through my work ethic, my mentality, my physicality during practice, I think it’s really important.

“Nowadays, some of the younger generation, I think might not have that same work ethic as we had when we were younger. We kind of want to instill that. They also balance it out with maybe their skill level and their technical ability and things like that that maybe we didn’t have when we were younger. It’s kind of finding a balance of helping them, of being supportive, but also demanding.”

