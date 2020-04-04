NWSL extends league-wide training moratorium into May

The Washington Spirit and the rest of the NWSL will not resume training until at least May 5. (Courtesy of Washington Spirit)

The NWSL is extending its league-wide training moratorium by a month, stopping team workouts until at least May 5.

The league previously set its moratorium to run through April 5, causing the start of the season — which was previously set to begin on April 18 — to be delayed.

The league has not set an official date for when the 2020 season will kick off. However, NWSL commissioner Lisa Baird said in an interview with The Equalizer the league is hoping to restart the season by the end of June.

However, she emphasized NWSL is remaining flexible and will follow public health guidelines.

“We’ve been just communicating with our players and we’re targeting for the end of June for our season to start,” Baird told The Equalizer. “I say that with conviction and hope, but … we’re gonna adhere to the public health guidelines that are in place at the time and I don’t think that we can predict what they are. But our strategy is in place.”

Other soccer leagues — such as MLS and the USL — also extended their training moratoriums this week, but those extensions were only for an additional week.

Comments

comments