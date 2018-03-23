North Carolina Courage preview: Williams, Dunn provide offensive punch

The Courage's Alanna Kennedy and Samantha Mewis take on the Orlando Pride during a regular-season NWLS match in 2017. (Credit: Andy Mead/ISI Photos)

The North Carolina Courage won the 2017 NWSL Supporter Shield, delivering a strong regular season, but fell 1-0 to the Portland Thorns in the NWSL championship game played at Orlando City Stadium. The Courage will feature a formidable scoring in Lynn Williams and Crystal Dunn. Williams was the 2016 NWSL MVP and Golden Boot winner. Dunn, who previously played for the Washington Spirit, was the 2015 NWSL MVP and Golden Boot winner.

Dunn should take some pressure off Williams and add firepower to a team that won consistently last season thanks to relentless defensive pressure. Sam Mewis and McCall Zerboni were steady in the midfield, while Rowland and D’Angelo combined for 13 shutouts during the 2017 regular season and playoffs.

North Carolina had to give up 2017 Rookie of the Year Ashley Hatch and defender Taylor Smith to land Dunn. Few expect the departures to be a problem, with general managers and members of the media naming North Carolina the preseason favorite to win the NWSL title.

This is the Courage’s second season, with the franchise moving from Western New York before the 2017 campaign and changing its name after it was purchased by a new owner.

2017 Record: 16-7-1 (49 points); NWSL runner-up

Coach: Paul Riley (16-7-1 with North Carolina)

Stadium: WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary, N.C.

Top Players: Goalkeepers Katelyn Rowland and Sabrina D’Angelo; defender Abby Dahlkemper; midfielders Sam Mewis and McCall Zerboni; forward Lynn Williams

Key Newcomers: Defender Allysha Chapman, forward Crystal Dunn

Major Departures: Forward Ashley Hatch, defender Taylor Smith

