NC Courage dominate Chicago Red Stars 4-0, earns back-to-back NWSL championships

CARY, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 27: Abby Erceg #6 of North Carolina Courage celebrates with the trophy after defeating the Chicago Red Stars 4-0 to win the 2019 NWSL Championship at WakeMed Soccer Park on October 27, 2019 in Cary, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

CARY, N.C. — From the opening minutes to the final whistle, the North Carolina Courage never backed down — until they won another National Women’s Soccer League championship.

The Courage beat the Chicago Red Stars 4-0 in front of an announced sellout crowd of 10,227 fans at WakeMed Soccer Park, capturing back-to-back NWSL titles and cementing their status as the top club in American women’s soccer.

With a boot from her right foot, Abby Dahlkemper launched the ball into the Chicago Red Stars’ penalty box from midfield. As Chicago keeper Alyssa Naeher closed in on the lob, North Carolina Courage midfielder Sam Mewis charged in, head-first with no fear, and guided her teammate’s delivery into the back of the net.

That was the Courage’s fourth goal of the game and in the 61st minute, and it surely seemed like the dagger from which the Red Stars could not recover.

In the week leading up to the game, fans, media, coaches and players debated whether the Courage were overwhelming favorites coming into this game. Some of the arguments for Chicago weren’t so far-fetched. After all, the Red Stars were armed with Sam Kerr, the league’s MVP and Golden Boot winner. They also had creative Japanese midfielder Yuki Nagasato and U.S. national team stars Julie Ertz and goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher.

The Red Stars also hadn’t lost to the Courage all season, winning twice and playing to a 1-1 draw. Plus, the league’s Best XI list — albeit questionable — only featured one Courage player and had three Red Stars.

But the Courage won the NWSL Shield for the third straight season. They set a league single-season record for goals scored with 54 and their lineup featured seven players who played in the World Cup this summer. On top of that, they were playing at home in front of a rowdy and proud bunch of supporters who packed and rocked the foundation at the 17-year-old facility. It was the highest NWSL game attendance in the history of the stadium.

The Courage gave those fans something to cheer about right from the get-go. In the fourth minute, Debinha laid a pass off to Lynn Williams and sprinted up the left flank as Williams carried the ball into the final third. Williams fed Jessica McDonald on the right wing. She then bombed a cross toward Debinha. The ball bounced around a bit before Debinha fired a right-footed shot between three defenders and Naeher to open the scoring.

Debinha, who put three of her five shots on target, was voted MVP of the match.

McDonald found the back of the net about 20 minutes later. Williams lofted in a cross from the right flank and McDonald leapt in the air by the far post to guide a header into the net. In the fifth minute of stoppage time of the first half, Crystal Dunn notched an unassisted goal to put her team up 3-nil.

For Kerr – the league’s record-setting scorer – and the Red Stars, good looks at goal were scarce. The 26-year-old Australian striker had what looked like a breakaway chance in the 20th minute, but she was stifled by Abby Erceg and Courage keeper Stephanie Labbe got two mitts on Kerr’s shot attempt.

Kerr was visibly frustrated with the service, or lack thereof, she received in the first half. It was clear she and teammate Savannah McCaskill were not on the same page.

In all, Kerr attempted six shots, but put just one on frame. As a team, the Courage fired 20 shots and put 11 of them on target. They controlled 50.4% of possession and had a 76.6% passing accuracy.

While every Courage player rejoiced and basked in the victory, it may have meant a bit more to one particular player: Heather O’Reilly. The game was not just the NWSL final, but the final match of her professional career. O’Reilly, 34, started and played 89 minutes at right back. She took 57 touches and was 68% accurate on her 35 passes. She was also tasked with marking Nagasato most of the game, who finished with one shot in 90 minutes.

As O’Reilly subbed for Cari Roccaro, she walked with her arms stretched high above her head. Fans stood and cheered. It was the fourth domestic league championship O’Reilly won during her lengthy career, which also included three Olympic gold medals and a World Cup.

With the NWSL in transition and changes coming – potentially including an altered compensation model and an expansion draft for new teams entering the league – it’s unclear how much longer this Courage group will be together.

But Sunday, the players weren’t thinking about that. They were singing, dancing and celebrating once again on top of the world of women’s pro soccer.

This is an early recap. Check back for updates and highlights.

