Houston Dash preview: Kealia Ohai returns after ACL

Houston Dash goal keeper Jane Campbell looks to take the ball from an attacking Orlando Pride forward Jasmyne Spencer. (Aileen Perilla/ Orlando Sentinel)

The Houston Dash acquired U.S. national team standout Christen Press from Chicago, but she had no interest in moving to Houston and has not yet reported to the club.

Despite the drama, the Dash are expected to be competitive.

Kealia Ohai, who suffered a torn ACL last year, is back. Defenders Amber Brooks and Rachel Daly should help Houston until a new-look attack gets settled.

2017 Record: 7-14-3 (24 points); 8th in NWSL

Coach: Vera Pauw (first year with Houston)

Stadium: BBVA Compass Stadium, Houston

Top Players: Defenders Amber Brooks and Rachel Daly, goalkeeper Jane Campbell, forward Kealia Ohai

Key Newcomers: Forwards Savannah Jordan, Thembi Kgatlana and Kyah Simon

Major Departures: Midfielder Andressinha, forward Carli Lloyd, defender Poliana

