Connect with us

News

Giulia Gwinn goal lifts Germany to 1-0 World Cup win over China

Gwinn’s powerful 66th-minute shot from the edge of the penalty area sealed Germany’s victory
Germany's Giulia Gwinn is cheered by teammates after scoring her side's first goal during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Germany and China, at the Roazhon Park stadium, in Rennes, France, Saturday, June 8, 2019. (AP Photo/David Vincent)

RENNES, France — Giulia Gwinn scored a second-half winner as two-time champion Germany opened its Women’s World Cup campaign by beating China 1-0 on Saturday.

Gwinn’s powerful 66th-minute shot from the edge of the penalty area flew into the left corner. The ball fell to her after Chinese defenders failed to properly clear a corner floated in from the right.

In an even first half at Roazhon Park, in the Brittany city of Rennes, Germany defender Carolin Simon hit the crossbar and China striker Yang Li hit the post.

China failed to take advantage of pressure it created in the second half.

Germany won its last title in 2007 and next faces South Africa in Group B on June 17 in the southern city of Montpellier.

China, runner-up to the United States in 1999, plays Spain the same day in the northern port city of Le Havre.

Comments

comments

Related Topics
Advertisement

NWSL Schedule/Results
View all matches
Advertisement

NWSL standings

PosClubPWLDPts
100000
100000
100000
100000
100000
100000
100000
100000
100000
View full table

Newsletter

Facebook

Advertisement

NWSL Calendar

June 2019
S M T W T F S
     
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  
View all matches

More in News