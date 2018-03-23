Chicago Red Stars preview: Sam Kerr’s addition boosts team

Chicago players celebrate with Christen Press after she scored against the Orlando Pride in a 2017 game. (Credit: Daniel Bartel/ISI Photos)

With strong play from U.S. women’s national team starting goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, Chicago was one of four teams to earn a playoff NWSL spot last season.

The Red Stars got a huge boost in the offseason, adding 2017 NWSL MVP Sam Kerr. She is one of the top goal-scoring threats in the world and will pair well with creative midfielders Julie Ertz and Sofia Huerta.

Newly acquired goalkeeper Emily Boyd will play a key role when Naeher is called up.

2017 Record: 11-7-6 (39 points); NWSL semifinals

Coach: Rory Dames (71-40-37 with Chicago)

Stadium: Toyota Park, Bridgeview, Ill.

Top Players: Midfielders Julie Ertz and Sofia Huerta, goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher

Key Newcomers: Forward Sam Kerr, midfielder Nikki Stanton, goalkeeper Emily Boyd

Major Departure: Forward Christen Press

