Zlatan Ibrahimović draws crowd at first L.A. Galaxy training session

Football star Zlatan Ibrahimovic takes part in his first training session with his new club LA Galaxy in Los Angeles, California, on March 30, 2018.The 36-year-old Swedish striker's move to MLS from Manchester United was confirmed last week, with Ibrahimovic swiftly vowing to reignite the Galaxy's fortunes after they finished bottom of the league last season. / AFP PHOTO / Mark Ralston

A crowd of media gathered at the L.A. Galaxy’s Friday training session to catch a glimpse of Zlatan Ibrahimović.

The superstar striker and larger-than-life personality joined his new team for the first time since signing from Manchester United last week and will be available for selection when the Galaxy host in-town rival Los Angeles FC at 3 p.m. Saturday. Here’s a quick look at Zlatan’s airport arrival and first time out with the team through the social media eyes of those in attendance.

lol I was one of 3 people at practice like 2 weeks ago pic.twitter.com/m1d414DNH0 — Britt (@_BrittJo) March 30, 2018

When you're told who the best player on the team is and you gunning for that title. #zlatan pic.twitter.com/yfLWFZ2CMH — Da Dad (@RogueLeaderLA) March 30, 2018

Here’s #zLAtan doing his first finishing drill as a member of @LAGalaxy. Even his misses are spectacular. #LAvLAFC pic.twitter.com/ssva4BvEla — Alexi Lalas (@AlexiLalas) March 30, 2018

