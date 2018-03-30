Connect with us

Zlatan Ibrahimović draws crowd at first L.A. Galaxy training session

Football star Zlatan Ibrahimovic takes part in his first training session with his new club LA Galaxy in Los Angeles, California, on March 30, 2018.The 36-year-old Swedish striker's move to MLS from Manchester United was confirmed last week, with Ibrahimovic swiftly vowing to reignite the Galaxy's fortunes after they finished bottom of the league last season. / AFP PHOTO / Mark Ralston

A crowd of media gathered at the L.A. Galaxy’s Friday training session to catch a glimpse of Zlatan Ibrahimović. 

The superstar striker and larger-than-life personality joined his new team for the first time since signing from Manchester United last week and will be available for selection when the Galaxy host in-town rival Los Angeles FC at 3 p.m. Saturday. Here’s a quick look at Zlatan’s airport arrival and first time out with the team through the social media eyes of those in attendance.

Sweden's national soccer team player Zlatan Ibrahimovic speaks during a press in Lugano, Switzerland, Wednesday, June 11, 2008. Sweden is in group D at the Euro 2008 European Soccer Championships in Austria and Switzerland.(AP Photo/Keystone/Francesca Agosta)

 

 

