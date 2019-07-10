Connect with us

Watch: USWNT Ticker Tape parade in New York City, key to city presentation

Watch a livestream of the United States women’s national team participating in a Ticker Tape parade in New York City. The stream is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. ET. at the top of this post. After the parade ends, scroll down to watch the key to the city ceremony at New York City  Hall.

 

