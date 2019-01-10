Watch live: 2019 NWSL College Draft, noon ET

The National Women’s Soccer League College Draft begins at 12 p.m. ET Thursday in the Skyline Ballroom at McCormick Place in Chicago. The draft is open to the public.

NWSL released the final list of players who declared for the draft Wednesday night, with United States women’s national team player Tierna Davidson highlighting the late additions. Watch the entire draft live above. See the full list of players available in the draft here, or read more about what to expect. Below is the full draft order, led by the Chicago Red Stars’ No. 1 pick. This will be updated live as picks are made.

DRAFT ORDER:

1st Round

1. Chicago Red Stars – Tierna Davidson (Stanford)

2. Sky Blue FC – Hailie Mace (UCLA)

3. Washington Spirit* – Jordan DiBiasi (Stanford)

4. Washington Spirit – Samantha Staab (Clemson)

5. North Carolina Courage – Leah Pruitt (USC)

6. Sky Blue FC** – Julia Ashley (North Carolina)

7. Washington Spirit* – Tegan McGrady (Stanford)

8. Washington Spirit – Dorian Bailey (North Carolina)

9. North Carolina Courage – Hailey Harbison (Pepperdine)

2nd Round

10. Sky Blue FC

11. Sky Blue FC

12. Houston Dash

13. Houston Dash

14. North Carolina Courage

15. Chicago Red Stars

16. Houston Dash

17. Portland Thorns FC

18. Houston Dash

3rd Round

19. Sky Blue FC

20. Chicago Red Stars*

21. Houston Dash

22. Houston Dash

23. Utah Royals FC

24. Chicago Red Stars

25. Orlando Pride

26. Chicago Red Stars

27. Utah Royals FC

4th Round

28. Sky Blue FC

29. Sky Blue FC*

30. Orlando Pride

31. Washington Spirit

32. Utah Royals FC

33. Chicago Red Stars

34. Sky Blue FC

35. Portland Thorns FC

36. North Carolina Courage

*The Washington Spirit acquired the No. 3 pick from Sky Blue FC in exchange for three players to be named later and the 29th overall pick. The Spirit acquired the No. 7 pick from Chicago in exchange for the 20th pick this year and their natural first-round pick in 2020.

**Sky Blue FC acquired the No. 6 pick from the Chicago Red Stars and their highest second-round pick in the 2020 NWSL College Draft in exchange for forward Katie Johnson.

