USWNT stars Ashlyn Harris, Ali Krieger enjoy unexpected time together during quarantine

FILE - In this June 15, 2019, file photo, U.S. teammates Ashlyn Harris, left, and Ali Krieger chat during a visit to the Parc des Princes stadium a day before a soccer match against Chile at the Women's World Cup in Paris. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)

After almost a month of quarantine together, U.S. women’s national team and Orlando Pride stars Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger are trying to have fun during their workouts and enjoying uninterrupted time together.

The couple sat down for a remote interview with fubo Sports hosts Alexis Guerreros and Christian Polanco for an episode of The Cooligans, which will air on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on the fubo Sports Network.

Before the pandemic shut down sports, Harris and Krieger returned to Orlando from the SheBelieves tournament with the U.S. women’s national team prepared to transition into the NWSL preseason with the Orlando Pride.

Instead, they came home to a training moratorium and a canceled preseason, with the city entering a stay-at-home lockdown several weeks later.

“We were super stressed because everything was pretty much on lockdown,” Harris said in the interview with The Cooligans. “All of our facilities were closed down, the fields were closed down. We’ve been in preseason now for almost like four or five months building for the Summer Olympics and all of a sudden everything was put on hold. There was a lot of stress there for a while.”

Harris said that stress somewhat dissipated after the announcement of the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics, which is scheduled to take place in 2021. Now, however, the pair is working to remain prepared for the eventual resumption of the NWSL season.

For Harris and Krieger, one concern is how to maintain their fitness base without large expanses of grass to run on. Without team facilities and fields available, Harris said the pair have to run on concrete — either sidewalks or trails around their home — which is more jarring on the body than running on grass.

To avoid this high-impact stress on their bodies, Orlando Pride strength and conditioning coach Ivi Casagrande has prescribed long bike rides for cardiovascular training.

Harris and Krieger have gotten creative with other home workouts, with the keeper using a ping pong ball launcher to keep her hand-eye coordination sharp. She especially enjoyed when Krieger tried to challenge her, struggling through several rounds with the machine.

“She always thinks she can one-up me,” Harris joked. “This is the one time I’m gonna own it.”

Honestly, it really does. But wait til I conquer this after a few more weeks. 😂💪🏽💁🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/fHk3SMVaVd — Ali Krieger (@alikrieger) March 29, 2020

After their wedding in December, Harris and Krieger are spending the start of their first year of marriage quarantined together in their Orlando home.

During a weekend Instagram Live session with teammate Megan Rapinoe, Harris said the couple is enjoying the isolated time together. They’re using the quarantine period to catch up on projects around the house and spend time with their dogs, Logan and Storm.

The couple added that their time spent together as teammates at the club and national level uniquely prepared them for this extended time together. One key to this dynamic, Harris said, is their ability to compartmentalize their life on and off the pitch.

“After every game and every training we have a 20 minute drive back home,” Harris said during The Cooligans interview. “That’s when you get to let it all out, you get to talk. As soon as we get out of the door, we get home, it’s done.”

For Harris and Krieger — along with players across the NWSL — the next step for the league remains uncertain. NWSL commissioner Lisa Baird said she hopes to see the season return by the end of June, but other expert estimates suggest a much longer delay in sporting events.

In a meeting with league commissioners earlier this month, President Donald Trump said he hoped to see the NFL lead a return to normalcy with the start of its season in September.

Even if it’s not a full slate of games, Krieger said she hopes the NWSL will be able to play at least part of the 2020 season. The defender said the return of sports by the end of the year could help lift the spirits of fans across the country, offering a positive note to end a year that has challenged the country.

However, she also acknowledged the importance of emphasizing health and safety over rushing back to the pitch.

“I think for us, obviously our safety and health is most important and that’s paramount for everyone in the NWSL and MLS and every league in the world,” Krieger said. “Do we want to play? Yes. I want to play every single day, every weekend … but if it is a detriment to our health and our safety, then obviously we’re not going to do it.”

