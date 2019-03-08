Orlando Pride star Sydney Leroux earns support after sharing pictures of training while pregnant

Orlando Pride forward Sydney Leroux shared pictures of reporting to training camp while five months pregnant. (Courtesy of Sydney Leroux/Twitter)

Orlando Pride star Sydney Leroux has earned support from teammates, fans and fellow athletes after posting pictures of herself training while five months pregnant with her second child.

The supportive and empowering messages were partly in response to others who suggested she was putting her child in danger by stepping onto the pitch.

Leroux shared two pictures of herself at training Monday with the message, “I didn’t think I’d be starting off preseason 5.5 months pregnant but here we are.”

Pride teammate Alex Morgan, who missed the first week of training while competing with the U.S. women’s national team, responded, “Proud to be your teammate syd. Can’t wait to get on the field w you.”

As comments flowed in from followers questioning whether the activity was safe for the baby, other athletes shared supportive messages.

Turkish volleyball player Bahar Toksoy Guidetti ‏posted an image of herself competing with the message, “I didn’t think I’d be playing with 4 months pregnant but here we are, too! Yeah we’re stronger than we think we are!!”

I didn’t think I’d be playing with 4 months pregnant but here we are, too! 😉 Yeah we're stronger than we think we are!! 👊 pic.twitter.com/hCwM4sfXbM — Bahar Toksoy Guidetti (@bhrtksy) March 5, 2019

One woman commented, “I played lacrosse for the University of Utah until I was 16 weeks. I look up to you… speed and coordination is harder when you’re preggo. For all the naysayers… I’m sure she’s being smart and listening to her body.”

Another added, “37 weeks and 5 days pregnant I ran a 10k with my sister. I delivered 1 week later. Our bodies are made for this. Keep doing you, momma!”

There were numerous other replies from women who recounted running, swimming and participating in other sports during their pregnancies.

Leroux is not alone. Serena Williams generated international buzz when she announced she won the Australian Open while eight weeks pregnant with her first child.

In response to a fan’s question about what activity she could during her own pregnancy, Leroux outlined the precautions she is taking during training. She noted she does not participate in contact drills and never puts herself in a position to get hit.

“No high intensity running and I listen to my OB (who knows more than people on twitter telling me what I shouldn’t be doing with MY body,” Leroux posted.

I just do non contact stuff. Ball work. Getting touches in. I don’t put myself in situations where the ball can ricochet or I can get hit. No high intensity running and I listen to my OB (who knows more than people on twitter telling me what I shouldn’t be doing with MY body 😉). https://t.co/GoFOXXYVyb — Sydney Leroux Dwyer (@sydneyleroux) March 5, 2019

