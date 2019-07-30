Strong work ethic helped Orlando City’s Benji Michel earn spot in MLS Homegrown Game

For Orlando homegrown star Benji Michel, there’s no place like home to play soccer.

During his first MLS season, Orlando’s Exploria Stadium has hosted the highs of his professional career. It’s the place where he played his first minutes of professional soccer, where he netted his first goal.

“It’s crazy,” Michel said. “The fans have our backs so much. When you look up and see that, I think you realize that’s what we’re playing for.”

Michel will reach another milestone Tuesday, representing Orlando during the MLS Homegrown Game being played at ESPN Wide World of Sports.

The invitation to play in the game means Michel is among the top homegrown talent in the country. But for those who know Michel, the distinction is only the next step in a process that has been years in the making.

“This has been his dream for as long as I’ve known him,” said Montverde Academy coach Mike Potemka, who trained Michel since middle school. “He’s the kind of kid that keeps working, who is always pushing for that next level. This is just the next step up for him.”

Although Michel has earned four starts and netted one goal so far this season, he sits firmly as a supporting character behind the veterans for the Lions. For Michel, however, that’s a familiar environment, and the perfect one to grow.

Even in high school at Montverde, Michel wasn’t a starter. In fact, he wasn’t even one of the top three players in his position group. At forward, he played behind three senior stars — Amang Olivier, who now plays for Norway club Molde; Weiner Riascos, who plays for AD Alcorcon in Chile; and Moussa Sane, who went on to play for Orlando City.

Fighting for his spot was uncomfortable, but it was an environment that Michel chose when he transferred as a junior. Potemka said the season spent chasing his three teammates was the best thing to ever happen to the forward.

Now, as Michel chases the likes of Nani and Dom Dwyer, the homegrown player knows he has to be open minded and versatile in order to earn minutes in Orlando City’s lineup.

“He’s had to adapt to a couple of positions, and he has a great willingness to learn,” Orlando coach James O’Connor said. “He’s very intentional about being open and being receptive to coaching points. He’s someone who has a desperation to be successful, so I think for any young player he has all of the attributes that you really want.”

Throughout his career, Michel’s coaches agree his hunger to improve remains his most valuable asset. In high school, he sought out the most challenging environment available and grew from it. When he didn’t receive any professional interest after high school, he moved across the country to play at the University of Portland.

When he faced a seven-game scoring slump in Portland, Michel dug in a little harder, eventually breaking through to score 31 goals during 53 matches. Despite leaving a season early, Michel became the school’s first All-American in more than a decade, leading the Pilots to two NCAA Tournament berths and a conference championship.

“He was a really big part of getting our program back on the map,” Portland coach Nick Carlin-Voigt said. “He took a chance on Portland when it wasn’t fashionable to come here. A lot of the top kids in the country weren’t coming here, and now I think he’s started a trend.”

In Portland, Michel was as well-known for his presence off the field as on it. He befriended anyone he met, Carlin-Voigt said, standing out among his West Coast classmates as a Florida-born kid proud of his Haitian heritage and dedicated to his schoolwork.

Those connections remained even after Michel left school before his senior year. When the Lions traveled to Portland to play the Timbers earlier this month, Michel fielded nearly 100 requests for tickets from professors, classmates, teammates and coaches who wanted to see their friend play. He somehow wrangled them all — a challenging task at Providence Park, Carlin-Voigt said — and was greeted by a cheering section of his own.

“You could see the impact and the love that everyone here in Portland had for Benji,” Carlin-Voigt said. “As a role model, he was kind of famous, and he became almost a celebrity figure on campus because he was so humble. He never had the mentality that he was bigger than anyone else. He was just a really good guy who also happened to be a really good soccer player.”

As Michel prepares for the Homegrown Game, he said his main goal is to have fun and represent his hometown with joy.

For now, he’ll enjoy this moment. But soon enough, Michel’s eyes will lock back onto the future, looking to take the next step with Orlando City.

“Benji is a beautiful kid,” Potemka said. “He never stops working. He’ll keep giving as much as he can and he’ll never complain. Whatever his best may be, he’s giving it. He’s gonna continue to improve every day. Next year, he’s gonna be even better.”

