Real Salt Lake exercises contract options for 11 players, declines 4

Sep 29, 2019; Sandy, UT, USA; Real Salt Lake players celebrate forward with Jefferson Savarino (7) after his second half goal against the Houston Dynamo at Rio Tinto Stadium. (Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports)

Real Salt Lake announced their offseason roster moves Thursday, leaving the club with a total of 20 players.

RSL exercised contract options on goalkeeper Andrew Putna; defenders Justen Glad and Erik Holt; midfielders Everton Luiz, Nick Besler and Justin Portillo; and forwards Corey Baird, Jefferson Savarino, Brooks Lennon, Douglas Martinez and Tate Schmitt.

RSL declined the contract options of defenders Marcelo Silva and Danilo Acosta; midfielder Luke Mullholland and forward Joao Plata.

There are also four players out of contract at the end of 2019: defender Donny Toia; midfielders Kyle Beckerman and Kelyn Rowe and forward Sebastian Saucedo.

The club may negotiate new deals with those players, but did not disclose if any negotiations are ongoing.

In addition to those departures, Nick Rimando, Tony Beltran, Alex Horwath and Jordan Allen all retired following the 2019 season.

Real Salt Lake’s roster (as of Nov. 21, 2019)

Goalkeepers: David Ochoa, Andrew Putna

Defenders: Justen Glad, Aaron Herrera, Erik Holt, Nedum Onuoha

Midfielders: Luis Arriaga, Nick Besler, Damir Kreilach, Everton Luiz, Justin Portillo, Pablo Ruiz, Albert Rusnák

Forwards: Corey Baird, Sam Johnson, Brooks Lennon, Douglas Martinez, Jefferson Savarino, Tate Schmitt, Julian Vazquez

Comments

comments