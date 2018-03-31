Pictures: Zlatan Ibrahimović historic debut with LA Galaxy

Zlatan Ibrahimović entered Saturday’s match and then fulfilled a storyline so perfect it would have been unbelievable if thousands of people hadn’t been there to witness.

Ibrahimović scored two goals — a stunning strike from afar in the 77th minute and a game-winning header in stoppage time — to cap an improbable comeback for the L.A. Galaxy, which beat Los Angeles FC 4-3 in the first edition of the in-town rivalry dubbed “El Trafico.” The Galaxy at one point trailed 3-0. Ibrahimović subbed on for Sebastian Lletget in the 71st minute. On the postgame television broadcast, Zlatan said, “I heard the fans chanting, ‘We want Zlatan,’ and I gave them Zlatan.” See all of Zlatan during the match in the pictures below.

Los Angeles Galaxy's Zlatan Ibrahimovic, left, of Sweden, celebrates his goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Los Angeles FC Saturday, March 31, 2018, in Carson, Calif. The Galaxy won 4-3. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Comments

comments