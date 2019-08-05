Alejandro Bedoya scores goal, tells Congress to ‘end gun violence’

WASHINGTON D.C. — Philadelphia Union captain Alejandro Bedoya scored a goal against D.C. United Sunday night, ran to the sideline to celebrate and then grabbed an on-field microphone and said, “Hey Congress, do something now. End gun violence. Let’s go.”

Bedoya’s call to action came after two more deadly mass shootings in the United States. Twenty people were killed Saturday at an El Paso, Texas, shopping center. Thirteen hours later, nine people were shot and killed in downtown Dayton, Ohio.

“I’m not going to sit idly and watch this stuff happen and not say something,” Bedoya said after the game. “Before I’m an athlete, before I’m a soccer player, I’m a human being first. This stuff affects me.

“I got kids — and I can’t be the only one here, and I know a few of you feel the same way in this day and age, our society — I’m dropping my kids off at school and I’m looking around paranoid thinking about exit strategy when I’m at the mall or the movie theater, when I’m at a concert or a festival down the street, big gatherings. Something’s gotta be done. It’s gotten to the point where we’ve almost become numb to it, and that’s a big problem.”

After the game, Bedoya received full backing from Union head coach Jim Curtin, who said he is “on Alejandro’s team on the Philadelphia Union and I’m on Alejandro’s team in support of his comments on gun control.”

Curtin cited the 251 mass shootings that have occurred in the United States this year, according to Gun Violence Archive, and said of Bedoya’s action, “I’m on his side. It’s outrageous.”

“Things need to change in this country, for sure, and I’ll support anyone who A. speaks their mind and B. is intelligent and informed on it every time. That’s what Alejandro is,” Curtin said. “He’s passionate and he cares. Again, it’s a real issue in our country. It needs change. A lot of people will tell me now and Ale now to shut up and stick to sports and all the stupid lines that come up, but it’s crazy in our country right now and I think it needs to change as well.”

Jim Curtin on Alejandro Bedoya: “I’m on his side.” pic.twitter.com/vU2zI1gcuP — Joe Tansey (@JTansey90) August 5, 2019

Bedoya said when he woke up Sunday morning to notifications on his phone about the second shooting in Ohio within 24 hours of the first, he thought, “it’s absurd.”

“My wife is Norwegian. She comes here — and this stuff doesn’t really happen over there in Scandinavia. It happened one time in Norway — but she’s paranoid and fearful,” Bedoya said.

So before he grabbed the mic during the game, he spoke out on social media Sunday morning.

“Words without actions are just worthless,” a post on Bedoya’s Twitter account read. “America, it seems, is becoming a dystopian society. Do something!!! Enough!!!”

Bedoya then went on to suggest strict background checks, a registry for gun purchases, closing gun show loopholes, taxes on ammunition and more.

Seeing more thoughts and prayers bullshit.

Words without actions are just worthless. America, it seems, is becoming a dystopian society.

Do something!!! Enough!!! — Alejandro Bedoya (@AleBedoya17) August 4, 2019

Part of the inspiration to speak out on a nationally-televised game on Fox Sports 1 came from a group text Bedoya shares with his best friends from South Florida, where he grew up.

“Our best friends are pretty split down the middle,” Bedoya said. “I would say most of us are down in the middle, but some more left wing, some more right wing. Between that group chat, we realize it’s a bipartisan effort that something has to be done.”

One of Bedoya’s friends suggested in the group text that he use his platform to draw attention to the issue since he had more influence than the rest of them.

“I said, ‘OK, you know, you’re right. I’m going to use my platform,'” Bedoya said. “I tweeted something this morning. I didn’t plan this. I’m a human being before I’m an anything. I’ll never stick to sports. I never have, and something’s gotta happen. We’re the only civilized nation where this gun violence happens.

“I’m not going to live my life in fear. I’m not going to let them win. That’s the other half, but at the same time, I’m not going to sit idly and wait for things to happen 50 years from now. I want change now.”

This is not the first time Bedoya has spoken publicly about gun violence. He wore a shirt in memory of the 17 students and staff members who died in the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

“I had people I grew up with that were affected by it, that lost somebody from it,” Bedoya said of the Parkland shooting. “That one hit really close to home.

“I had a conversation with a friend’s father that laws aren’t going to do anything. By that logic, let’s not have any laws. Let’s not have a speed limit to reduce driving accidents. Do something. …Something. Do anything. Why should any civilian be able to have a magazine that has 100 rounds and can shoot whatever number of rounds in less than a minute? We’re the United States of America. This should be a bipartisan decision. Become united and make something happen and end this type of gun violence.”

Reminder of what the same player wore after the Parkland shooting. pic.twitter.com/YJ4pwf1AFq — Dave Zeitlin (@DaveZeitlin) August 5, 2019

