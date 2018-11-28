Orlando Pride star Sydney Leroux announces she is pregnant

Leroux confirmed time she missed during the Pride season due to illness was the stretch during which she was recovering from a miscarriage.

She wrote she was sharing the painful message with the hope others coping with the same grief would not feel alone.

“So in the later half of the season when I was out ‘sick,’ I was losing our baby. I hate that I couldn’t talk about it. I hate that it felt like I couldn’t because there was a sense of shame and embarrassment that came with losing a baby.

“Except the statistic of losing a baby is 1 in 4. Which means there are so many of us going about our day trying to bury our grief and pain. I want to tell my truth in the hopes that other women like me don’t feel so alone.

“How can we heal if we don’t admit that we’re hurt? I’m hurt. But I’m stronger because of it and it took me some time to get here. And I know I have a long way to go but we can get there together.

“Today we break the silence and honor all of our babies that we lost too soon.”

Leroux and Dwyer received thousands of Tweets and Instagram comments in October offering support and gratitude for opting to share their difficult journey.

The latest post announcing their second child is on the way drew more cheers from fans who were thrilled to see the family overcome adversity.