Orlando City falls 5-2 at Vancouver, extends MLS losing streak

VANCOUVER — The return of several key players wasn’t enough to get Orlando City back on track.

Striker Dom Dwyer and centerbacks Chris Schuler and Amro Tarek got their first MLS minutes in a while for the Lions, and still the slumping club came up short. Despite an early goal in the second half while playing down a man, the Lions were pummeled 5-2 by the Vancouver Whitecaps Saturday night at BC Place. The game drew an announced sold-out crowd of 22,120.

For a moment, it looked like the return of Dwyer would be enough to power Orlando City to at least a draw. He came on in the 63rd minute and Orlando City scored seconds later. Midfielder Josué Colmán found an overlapping Tony Rocha, who sent in a cross for Sacha Kljestan, who finished the sequence and leveled the match at a goal apiece.

That was the lone bright spot for Orlando City, which completely unraveled late in the match. The Whitecaps scored four goals in 14 minutes to run away with the win. Winger Alphonso Davies spent most of the match blowing by Orlando City’s players and finished the match with a goal and a Whitecaps-record four assists.

Left back Mohamed El-Munir was sent off in the 58th minute.

Dwyer did manage to get a goal in his return.

He scored in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time.

The Whitecaps’ goals were scored by Davies in the 76th minute, Kei Kamara in the 36th minute and off a penalty kick in the 85th minute, Yordy Reyna in the 87th minute and Nicolás Mezquida in the 90th minute.

Orlando City has a short week on the road before it plays the Montreal Impact on Wednesday in Stade Saputo. The Lions won’t return to Orlando before the match — they’ll fly straight from Vancouver to Montreal.

