George Moncada, 32, of Orlando part of the Ruckus, a Orlando City Soccer supporter group prepares to reveal the away uniform kit. The Ruckus and Iron Lion Firm, Orlando City Soccer supporter groups reveal the new away uniform kit during an event Friday, February 23, 2018 at Wall Street Plaza in downtown Orlando. (Red Huber/Staff Photographer)

Orlando City unveiled its new white and purple away kit Friday, relying on a group of fans to help show off the Lions’ latest threads.

The white kit features a purple matte Orlando City crest with a white Lion head, Adidas’ purple three stripes on the shoulder and jersey sponsor Orlando Health’s new logo.

Seven white pinstripes run vertically down the front of the kit, representing the seven seasons the club has played in Orlando, including four at the USL level and three in MLS. The jock tag reads “Est. 2010”, when the Club was established in Orlando, and features the Lions crown. The neckline features the 32805 zip code, representing the Lions’ original home, now known as Camping World Stadium, and their current home pitch, Orlando City Stadium.

Center back Jonathan Spector said he saw the new away kit prior to its Friday unveiling, though he wasn’t given too much time with it.

“I really like it,” Spector said. “It’s great. I think some of the history behind it, the origin of it’s really cool. Having the seven pinstripes for the seven years of the club here, obviously the zip code from where the team played at the Citrus Bowl (now Camping World Stadium) — just some nice details you don’t necessarily notice right away, they’re kind of cool to have.”

He added, “It’s kind of a clean look. It’s pretty cool. I think the fans will like it and I’m looking forward to wearing it.”

Goalkeepers will wear standard kits across the league. Along with the new Orlando Health logo, the 2018 kit features horizontal stripes along the body of the jersey with a solid-colored long sleeve.

Orlando City’s purple home kit will feature the new Orlando Health logo with same design and style as the previous season. New home kits will be unveiled in 2019.

Rookie striker Chris Mueller said he can’t wait to put on the Lions’ new away kit for the first time. He recently got a sense of how much work goes into creating and unveiling a new kit.

“[Thursday] we had our player orientation down and the stadium and we met with everybody who is behind the scenes, working so hard and really wanting us to succeed on the field,” Mueller said.

“It just shows. It shows why this is such a great organization. It just means a lot that there’s so many people I wasn’t aware of, really, on the finance side and the marketing and the media and the people who are displaying the jerseys and trying to get them out to the people and the fans.”

The kits are now available for purchase locally at Lion’s Pride Pub. They also will be sold at the Orlando City Foundation’s 2018 Soccer Ball presented by Orlando Health Friday night. Online sales begin at 7 p.m.





Comments

comments