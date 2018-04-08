Super subs provide lift in Orlando City’s 3-2 win over Portland

Orlando City SC forward Dom Dwyer (14) shoots and scores the game winning goal past Portland Timbers goalkeeper Jake Gleeson (90) during the second half at Orlando City Stadium. (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

Orlando City’s bench provided the spark that led to the club’s 3-2 victory over the Portland Timbers. The Lions’ starters came out roaring and generated several chances, but none found the back of the net.

As the match went on, the starting XI for Orlando City struggled to put away chances. Coach Jason Kreis didn’t make his first offensive sub until he put in rookie striker Chris Mueller in the 67th minute, after the Timbers went up 2-0. Right back RJ Allen was brought on in the 57th minute for Scott Sutter.

Striker Stéfano Pinho wasn’t brought on until the 76th minute. Pinho had the match-tying goal in Orlando City’s 1-1 draw against D.C. United in the club’s season opener.

The Lions’ first goal of the match came in the 80th minute thanks to the head of Mueller, who came on for young designated player Josué Colmán. Mueller also sent in the cross that striker Dom Dwyer went down trying to reach, earning Orlando City the penalty kick that tied the match at two goals apiece.

RJ Allen assisted on Dwyer’s match-winning goal.

Thought it was clear Orlando City’s attack struggled, Kreis defended the timing of when he put in fresh legs.

“From my point of view, they came on at the exact right time – we won the game,” Kreis said. “That’s my answer.”

Tough early chances

Orlando City earned nine corners in the first half and 12 total against the Timbers. The first half, particularly the first 12 minutes, saw a flurry of action from the Lions, who were focused on picking up an early goal.

Lamine Sané almost had the first goal of his MLS career in the second minute. His header off a Sacha Kljestan corner kick went just wide. Winger Justin Meram almost leveled the match in the 47th minute, but his shot from point-blank range was saved by Timbers goalkeeper Jake Gleeson.

“It’s encouraging,” Dwyer said. “Of course, you’re making chances. Now we’ve just got to keep a clean sheet and stop letting in goals and we can put some more away.”

Still no Rosell

The Lions have been anxiously awaiting the debut of holding midfielder Uri Rosell, who has been sidelined since the start of the season with a combination of fitness issues and a knee injury. Rosell returned to full training in the week leading up to the Lions’ match against the Timbers, but he was not in Orlando City’s 18 available to play Portland.

“I think we’re pretty confident in everyone who we have now,” Dwyer said. “Guys are back healthy. We’re almost there. A couple more pieces to come, still. Uri Rosell, hopefully, is back for us next week as well, or the week after.”

Vazques tribute

Iron Lion Firm capo Miguel Vazques, who died in a car crash in March, received a tribute from Orlando City before Sunday’s match. Pictures of him were shown on the video board before the national anthem. Iron Lion Firm raised $20,603 for Vazques’ funeral expenses and to help his mother and sister.

