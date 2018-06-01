Shorthanded Orlando City kicks off road swing with match against NYCFC

Chicago Fire defender Jorge Luis Corrales and Orlando City defender RJ Allen battle for the ball during the first half at Orlando City Stadium. (Matt Stamey-USA TODAY Sports)

Orlando City coach Jason Kreis remembers how the Lions’ last match against NYCFC went.

A depleted squad traveled to Yankee Stadium and – after some odd circumstances – actually played pretty well for about 60 minutes.

Orlando City got to the match late due to traffic. Despite a rushed warm-up period, the Lions kept the Pigeons from scoring for a while.

Then things fell apart. The Lions gift-wrapped goals and lost 2-0 to NYCFC.

Now Orlando City (6-5-1, 19 points) is looking to stop a three-match losing skid during Saturday’s road game against NYCFC (7-3-3, 24 points).

Kreis said despite the 2-0 loss, Orlando City still takes confidence from its last trip to Yankee Stadium.

“We showed up to the stadium less than 30 minutes before kickoff,” Kreis said. “We sat on a bus for over two hours in an attempt to get to the game. We went out to warm ups and didn’t even get to go back to our locker room between the warm-up and the start of the match.

“[NYCFC] warmed up on time, went back to the locker room, were out there and fresh as though everything was normal. We were a team that we very much under duress and stress and ill preparation for that game and we went 60-some-odd minutes with not allowing a goal against us. In fact, we gave them the goals against us.”

The Lions are a different club now compared to when they faced New York City on St. Patrick’s Day. Earlier in the season, Kreis was still using a 4-4-2 formation with a diamond midfield — that’s been abandoned — and new players have made their way into the starting XI.

Still, Orlando City goes into Saturday’s match shorthanded. Star striker Dom Dwyer is questionable due to a lower body injury and the Lions are winless (0-4-1) without him in the lineup.

The biggest issues for Orlando City are on the back line. Centerbacks Lamine Sané (knee) and Jonathan Spector (recovering from a concussion) are unlikely to play. Chris Schuler (broken left arm) and Amro Tarek (international duty) definitely won’t play. Right back Scott Sutter is still recovering from a lower body injury, too.

Midfielder Tony Rocha — who, until last week, hadn’t started a match at any position for Orlando City in 2018 — had to step in at centerback last week against the Chicago Fire.

“I think that’s what the guys that really aren’t playing are prepared for,” Rocha said. “Injuries, people going on international duty, we’re just ready to step up.”

Kreis said his club has been dealing with injuries all season.

“Listen, the facts are the facts,” Kreis said. “Spector’s been out for how long now? Scott Sutter’s been out for a long time, now. Lamine now out, Dom Dwyer out for a long stretch, Yoshi [Yotún is] with the World Cup, Amro Tarek’s with the World Cup. [Uri] Rosell, at the beginning of the season not healthy.

“We’ve been a team that has been testing our character. We’ve been a team that I think has been doing really well through all of this. Of course, the results haven’t been what we’ve wanted over the past couple of weeks, but I feel like our character, our depth, our camaraderie our teamwork, our leadership, all of those things are proving very positive to me. Now it’s just about getting the results, the icing on the cake, really.”

Plus, this is the first match of a four-game road swing. After Saturday’s match, the Orlando City begins Open Cup play against Miami United in Hialeah, then travels to Vancouver, then Montreal.

“I think that all of the players are obviously disappointed with the prior results, but we do what we have been doing all year long… we stay very focused on the next one,” Kreis said. “You can only dwell on what’s happened for so long. Take some messages from it and some learning things from it and then we need to move forward and be very focused on the next game.”

