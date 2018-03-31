Connect with us

Orlando City SC

Pictures: Orlando City gets 1st win of season, 4-3 against Red Bulls

Orlando City striker Dom Dwyer does a backflip after scoring during the Lions' win over the New York Red Bulls Saturday at Orlando City Stadium. (Reinhold Matay/USA Today Sports)

Comments

comments

Related Topics
Advertisement

Orlando City Schedule

Full Schedule


Newsletter

Orlando City Gear

Support Pro Soccer USA by getting your team gear here
Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

More in Orlando City SC