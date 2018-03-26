Orlando City focused after regrouping during bye weekend

Dom Dwyer has participated fully in Orlando City's recent training sessions after missing time with a quad strain. (Jordan Culver/Orlando Sentinel)

Orlando City’s first three games left much to be desired.

The Lions picked up just one point through three matches, two of which were in Orlando City Stadium. After the team lost to NYCFC at Yankee Stadium, coach Jason Kreis said he was most concerned with the points dropped at home.

The club didn’t have a match during the weekend and returns to action at 1 p.m. on Saturday against the New York Red Bulls (2-1-0, 6 points). It’s another home match, and Orlando City should have nearly all of its players available after key contributors missed the club’s first three matches.

Right back Scott Sutter said the weekend off was a chance to analyze the start of the season.

“That was good and we’ve got guys coming back that are fresh,” Sutter said. “Everyone’s ready to go again. It kind of gave us a good opportunity to regroup, refocus and come out of the blocks flying, hopefully, on Saturday.”

Star striker Dom Dwyer (quad strain) hasn’t played a match for Orlando City yet this season. Holding midfielder Uri Rosell – the one Kreis said he hopes is “the guy in the midfield we hope kind of runs things” – hasn’t made his debut, either.

Kreis said he’s hoping both Dwyer and Rosell will be ready for the club’s match against the Red Bulls.

Dwyer was a full participant in Orlando City’s Monday training session. Rosell trained separately, according to club officials, and left training alongside center back Lamine Sané shortly after media members were allowed access to Monday’s session.

“I think everyone knows the strength of the squad and the depth of the squad that we have and you kind of need everyone fit for it to be as good as it is on paper,” Sutter said. “There was a lot of buzz and excitement before the season, understandably so. Also within the team, as well.

“We obviously had three, four, five guys that didn’t make the first game and that’s kind of a bit of a blow. Guys stepped in, even though we didn’t get the results, we learned from the experience from the losses. You don’t really lose, you try to just learn from the experience.”

Left back Mohamed El-Munir said the Lions plan to play much better this weekend. He mentioned the club is looking to score early in order to control the game.

“We need to put the team in the right direction,” he said. “We need to win. We need to play good and we need to win.

“We’ll keep working. We’re just starting. We’ve played just three games and we still have a long, long way to go.”

