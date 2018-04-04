Coach Jason Kreis looks at the crowd after Orlando City's win over the New York Red Bulls. (Reinhold Matay/USA Today Sports)

It took some time, but attacking midfielder Josué Colmán is settling in to life in Orlando.

He showed up to the city with a backpack and a PlayStation – he didn’t even have a TV to go with the gaming console – and knew there would be a language barrier.

Plus, coming from Paraguayan Primera División club Cerro Porteño, he had to adjust to a new league, a task made more difficult by a preseason quad contusion that kept him out of full training for weeks.

It’s been an adjustment for the 19-year-old Paraguayan talent, but so far, it’s been worth it. Colmán played the entire second half of Orlando City’s 4-3 victory over the New York Red Bulls and scored the match-winning goal – albeit in an unorthodox way.

Originally, the match-winning goal looked like it belonged to right back Scott Sutter, who struck the ball from a few yards outside the penalty area. The ball bounced off Colmán’s and into the net, securing three points for the Lions.

“A lot of emotions for me,” Colmán said through a translator. “I felt really happy to be back, to be able to play. I never expected my first goal to be like this, but I’m very happy I got the opportunity and I’m working really hard to get more.”

The match was also Colmán’s home debut for Orlando City.

“Crazy,” Colmán said in English when asked about playing in front of Orlando City’s supporters for the first time.

Switching back to Spanish, Colmán added, “It was incredible. The atompshere in that stadium is spectacular and it motivates you to train hard, to play really hard, to make sure you’re giving [supporters] the results they deserve.”

Colmán and striker Dom Dwyer spent a lot of time training together while both recovered from quad injuries. Dwyer was sidelined for most of the preseason with a quad strain.

“I think it took about five minutes,” Dwyer said before the club’s win over the Red Bulls. “Honestly, we were kicking the ball around, you can see how he can move. Very clever player. Very talented. I’m excited. You should see some fireworks there.”

Colmán said it has been tough not being able to speak English, but soccer is universal.

“It’s a little bit difficult because of the language barrier, but when we play, when we train, I understand him more,” Colmán said. “I try to understand his movement. … I try to understand what he’s going to do so we can do well.

“Honestly, when you enter the field, there are no countries, there are no languages – you’re just able to understand each other. That’s why soccer is such a beautiful sport and the best sport in the world.”

Coach Jason Kreis said Colmán created dangerous opportunities for the Lions. He added he expects Colmán to improve and adapt to life in MLS.

“[He] was in and around some things in the penalty box,” Kreis said. “Obviously, scores the goal — a pretty fortuitous goal — but he is there in a dangerous spot to collected. He’s another player, I think, just like the rest of the group, really, that has improvement to make.

“We’ll hope with that extremely positive performance that he can move forward.”

Player updates

Captain and center back Jonathan Spector has cleared concussion protocol, Kreis said Wednesday afternoon. Spector trained with the club on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Striker Stéfano Pinho, who has been out since spraining his ankle against Minnesota United, was a full participant in Wednesday’s training session.

Holding midfielder Uri Rosell (knee) trained fully with the club on Wednesday.

“Not sure,” Kreis said when asked if Rosell would be available this weekend. “I do think he’ll be in consideration. He was in full training [Wednesday]. That’s a short time to get yourself ready to play in a match, but he’s a solid player. Perhaps he could contribute toward the end of it.”

