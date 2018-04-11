Orlando City captain Jonathan Spector back in concussion protocol

Orlando City center back and team captain Jonathan Spector, who missed the Lions’ March 31 game against the Red Bulls with a concussion, is back in concussion protocol and did not participate in Wednesday’s training session.

Team officials confirmed Spector picked up another hit toward the end of Sunday’s 3-2 win over Portland and is back in concussion protocol as a precaution. Spector is considered day to day.

Spector was at Wednesday’s training session, but did not participate.

Amro Tarek and Lamine Sané were Orlando City’s two center backs when Spector sat out the Lions 4-3 win over the Red Bulls. When Tarek had to be subbed off in the 73rd minute of the match, RJ Allen — typically a right back — filled in at center back.

Spector was last placed in concussion protocol after he knocked heads with NYCFC defender Maxime Chanot while trying to win a ball off a corner kick in the 16th minute of the Lions’ 2-0 loss to NYCFC on March 17.

He did not return to full training until the week leading up to Orlando City’s match against Portland.

Orlando City plays the Philadelphia Union at 8 p.m. on Friday in Talen Energy Stadium. The match will be broadcast on ESPN.

