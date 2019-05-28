Orlando Pride forward Sydney Leroux, husband Dom Dwyer featured in new Facebook video series

U.S. forward Sydney Leroux gets a kiss from her husband, Dom Dwyer, after beating Japan 5-2 in the final of the 2015 Women's World Cup. (Michael Chow/USA Today Sports.)

Orlando Pride forward Sydney Leroux and her husband, Orlando City forward Dom Dwyer, are featured in a new Facebook video series launched by Players Tribune.

The couple has a toddler, Cassius, and are expecting another child.

The series is titled “Bad As a Mother with Sydney Leroux-Dwyer” and the first episode, called “Welcome to Our Chaos,” was released Tuesday morning. The episode description reads, “Sydney Leroux-Dwyer navigates motherhood, marriage and her soccer career while anticipating the birth of her second child – a baby girl.”

The episode is a little longer than six minutes and primarily introduces the family. After comparing their skills on the soccer field, Leroux explains that she is currently sidelined during her pregnancy but she aspires to once again play for the U.S. women’s national team after helping the Americans win the 2015 Women’s World Cup.

“I want to be who I was before I was a mom and I want to be a mom at the same time.” Leroux says during the opening episode. “Why can’t we juggle both?”

Series premiere of Bad As a Mother. Episode 1: Welcome To Our Chaos. I can promise a couple things: lots of ugly crying, Cassius on his absolute best behavior.. and the arrival of baby girl. Here we goooo! Watch episode 1 here: https://t.co/2QstoXCRsN pic.twitter.com/7PqwfuuT47 — Sydney Leroux Dwyer (@sydneyleroux) May 28, 2019

Comments

comments