Orlando Pride forward Sydney Leroux, husband Dom Dwyer featured in new Facebook video series

Orlando Pride forward Sydney Leroux and her husband, Orlando City forward Dom Dwyer, are featured in a new Facebook video series launched by Players Tribune. The first episode was released Tuesday.

U.S. forward Sydney Leroux gets a kiss from her husband, Dom Dwyer, after beating Japan 5-2 in the final of the 2015 Women's World Cup. (Michael Chow/USA Today Sports.)

Orlando Pride forward Sydney Leroux and her husband, Orlando City forward Dom Dwyer, are featured in a new Facebook video series launched by Players Tribune.

The couple has a toddler, Cassius, and are expecting another child. 

The series is titled “Bad As a Mother with Sydney Leroux-Dwyer” and the first episode, called “Welcome to Our Chaos,” was released Tuesday morning. The episode description reads, “Sydney Leroux-Dwyer navigates motherhood, marriage and her soccer career while anticipating the birth of her second child – a baby girl.”

The episode is a little longer than six minutes and primarily introduces the family. After comparing their skills on the soccer field, Leroux explains that she is currently sidelined during her pregnancy but she aspires to once again play for the U.S. women’s national team after helping the Americans win the 2015 Women’s World Cup. 

“I want to be who I was before I was a mom and I want to be a mom at the same time.” Leroux says during the opening episode. “Why can’t we juggle both?” 

