New Orlando City midfielder Sacha Kljestan is the latest star to give fans a chance to see the new movie “Love, Simon.”

Kljestan and his wife, Jamie Lee Darley, bought out an 8 p.m. Thursday showing of the popular movie at the Regal Winter Park Village movie theater so fans can see it for free. Tickets (limit of two per person) will be available at the box office the day of the showing on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“We saw ‘Love, Simon’ opening weekend and absolutely loved it,” Kljestan posted in a message on Twitter. “The movie spreads the message of tolerance, acceptance and equality. We were inspired by other people who did this, so we just want to pay it forward and help spread the love to the people of Orlando.”

“Love, Simon” — directed by Greg Berlanti, who is married to former LA Galaxy player Robbie Rogers — is about a closeted gay teenager named Simon who has fallen in love with an anonymous classmate who he’s exchanged online messages with.

ORLANDO! My wife and I bought out a showing of @lovesimonmovie for this Thursday. Come watch it with us for free. Details below. pic.twitter.com/rdbepvXmgl — Sacha Kljestan (@SachaKljestan) March 26, 2018

The movie opened on March 16 and has received rave reviews. It currently holds a 91 percent “Certified Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Other stars have been sharing free tickets for “Love, Simon.” Matt Bomer bought out a screening in his hometown of Spring, Texas. Neil Patrick Harris bought out a theater in Albuquerque, N.M., and Kristen Bell purchased a showing in Minneapolis.

