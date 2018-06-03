Orlando City’s attack not finishing chances without Dom Dwyer

Orlando City SC midfielder Sacha Kljestan (16) reacts after missing the net on a penalty kick against New York City FC during the second half at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Orlando City (6-6-1, 19 points) kicked off a four-match road swing with a loss to NYCFC in Yankee Stadium. It was the club’s fourth loss in a row and the third in a row without striker Dom Dwyer. Here are three things we learned from the loss:

1. This club needs Dwyer back

Or, more accurately, Orlando City needs someone who can consistently put shots in the back of the net.

In six games this season, Dwyer has 22 shots, 12 of which have been on target, and six goals. So 54 percent of his shots have been on goal and 27.3 percent of his shots of have found the back of the net.

Among players in MLS with at least six goals, only Nemanja Nikolic, Roland Lamah, Ismael Tajouri-Shradi, Bradley Wright-Phillips and Josef Martinez convert their shots at a higher rate.

So that puts Dwyer in some pretty solid company.

There are only two other players who have taken at least 20 shots for the Lions: Justin Meram and Sacha Kljestan.

Sacha Kljestan has turned two of his 20 shots into goals (20 percent) and one of those was from the penalty spot. Justin Meram has found the back of the net on just one of his team-high 40 shots. Meram is the only player in MLS with at least 40 shots and less than three goals to show for it.

Cristian Higuita has only taken 10 shots, but three of them found the back of the net. He’s tied for second on the team with three goals. Yoshi Yotún has three goals, but two have come from the penalty spot.

The only other player with a shot conversion rate close to what Dwyer has done is rookie winger Chris Mueller (23.1 percent). He’s been able to do good things in the attack lately, but Mueller hasn’t scored since scoring the fastest MLS goal in club history against San Jose on April 21. In fact, he’s only taken four shots in the last six matches.

Orlando City has controlled possession and has created chances. Against the Chicago Fire, opportunity after opportunity went begging for the Lions. Against NYCFC, City had a chance to take an early lead, then had multiple chances to tie at one goal apiece.

“I think that we just need to score,” said Josué Colmán through a translator. He had two shots ding off the woodwork on Saturday.

“We create many chances offensively but we just need that final touch, that final finish. The defensive side we made a couple of mistakes and we paid for them but I know that we will improve.”

2. Rocha is doing fine at CB

Orlando City went into Yankee Stadium without a natural centerback. Tony Rocha, typically a midfielder, started his second consecutive match at the position and, for the second match in a row, played well.

Rocha isn’t as tall as a Laminé Sané or a Jonathan Spector, but he used his speed step higher up the pitch and break into passing lanes. He had four tackles and five clearances and was able to pick off a couple of NYCFC passes to set up Orlando City’s attack.

Josué Colmán’s first shot off the post was set up because Rocha stepped up to the middle of the pitch, snatched away an errant pass and found Sacha Kljestan, who laid the ball off for Colmán.

He’s playing well at centerback – it’s 100 percent out of necessity, but it’s still good.

“I thought he was really solid again,” Kreis said. “I thought he was really, really good and you don’t often say that you think a centerback played really well when you lost 3-0 but I thought he was bright. Stepped through some things and stepped to a lot of things and made good passes – great night for him.”

3. Toia must improve

He’s probably going to get more minutes. Mohamed El-Munir is the clear starter at left back for this club, but Kreis was candid when he said El-Munir is struggling with fatigue while fasting for Ramadan.

“He’s really been struggling with it,” Kreis said. “People don’t know that, but he’s been struggling. I think, cumulatively, he has a high level of fatigue now. There’s absolutely no way he can make it through all these games.”

Ramadan ends June 16. Orlando City has three games between now and then.

This means Toia will get more opportunities at left back. Toia had two tackles Saturday night, but Ismael Tajouri-Shradi’s first goal was on him. Tajouri-Shradi took a touch right around Toia, who probably didn’t have to sell-out and slide trying to win the ball, and NYCFC got its first goal of the match.

Kreis said Toia has been making positive contributions in training. Those must translate to solid on-the-pitch performances.

