Orlando City transfers Yoshimar Yotún to Liga MX side Cruz Azul

Orlando City midfielder Yoshimar Yotun (19) chases the ball in front of New York Red Bulls midfielder Alex Muyl (19) during the first half at Red Bull Arena. (Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)

A deal to send Orlando City midfielder Yoshimar Yotún to Liga MX side Cruz Azul is done. The transfer is worth $4 million, league sources confirmed to Pro Soccer USA.

Yotún, a Peruvian international who played in the 2018 World Cup in Russia and was Orlando City’s only 2018 MLS all-star, led the Lions in 2018 with 10 assists in league play. He also had four goals for the club.

Orlando City SC received a proposal from Cruz Azul last week via Yotún and his agent, a club source told Pro Soccer USA. Mexican outlet Récord — which reported a deal was close — had the proposal valued at $3.5 million. The source at the time said the club was still negotiating with Yotún, offering him options to stay in Orlando, and had “no intention” of selling Yotún.

“Yoshi has been an important player for this club; however, he expressed interest in Cruz Azul at the conclusion of the season. We worked closely with him and his agent to keep him in Orlando, including offering new contract options,” said Orlando City executive vice president of soccer operations Luiz Muzzi in a statement.

“Ultimately, the player had his mind set on a move to Mexico, and we reached the best possible outcome for both him and the club. We thank Yoshi for his time with Orlando City and wish him the best of luck in the future.”

Yotún was originally signed as a designated player during the 2017 summer transfer window, but was not a DP during the 2018 season.

Yotún made $599,996 in total compensation last season, according to the MLS Players Association. He was under contract for the 2019 season.

