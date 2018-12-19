Orlando City has ‘no intention’ of selling Yoshimar Yotún to Liga MX side Cruz Azul

Orlando City SC defender Yoshimar Yotun (19) during the first half at Orlando City Stadium. (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

Orlando City wants to hang on to star midfielder Yoshimar Yotún.

A club source confirmed Orlando City SC received a proposal from Liga MX side Cruz Azul via Yotún and his agent. The source added the club is negotiating with Yotún, offering him options to stay in Orlando, and has “no intention” of selling him at this time.

Yotún was originally signed as a designated player during the 2017 summer transfer window. He is under contract for the 2019 season.

Carlos Ponce de León of Mexican outlet Récord tweeted a deal was nearly done between the two sides Tuesday afternoon. Multiple Spanish-speaking outlets followed up that report.

Yotún was a consistent bright spot for Orlando City during a rough 2018 season. He represented Peru during the World Cup in Russia and led Orlando City in 2018 with 10 assists. He also had four goals for his club.

Orlando City’s slide this season began when Yotún wasn’t playing. The Lions lost a match against Atlanta United, during which Yotún played, then Yotún served a yellow card suspension against Toronto (another loss). He was then absent for the Lions’ next six league games (all losses) while he played in the World Cup.

By the time Yotún was back, a good chunk of Orlando City’s coaching staff, including former head coach Jason Kreis, was gone. James O’Connor was the new head coach, but the results never came for the Lions, despite Yotún’s return to the lineup.

