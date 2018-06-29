Orlando City winger Justin Meram released by club for three days due to ‘personal reasons’

Orlando City forward Justin Meram (9) takes a penalty kick against the San Jose Earthquakes during the second half at Orlando City Stadium. (Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

Embattled Orlando City winger Justin Meram has been released by the club for three days due to “personal reasons,” a club official confirmed Friday morning.

Meram, who told Pro Soccer USA the past four months have been challenging, will not be available for selection for the Lions’ match against Atlanta United.

He was not a training Friday morning, either.

The club could provide no further comment regarding Meram’s absence. Meram trained with Orlando City on Thursday.

Meram has one MLS goal in 16 appearances (14 starts) for the Lions, who have lost seven consecutive matches in league play. He also scored during Orlando City’s U.S Open Cup match against D.C. United.

“What I’ve dealt with, death threats or, comments of – you know we have Mason [Stajduhar] here who just came over cancer – but comments of, ‘You know, you look like a cancer patient,’” Meram said Thursday, later clarifying fans wished death upon him but stopped short of threatening to take action.

“These things … it’s so easy for these people to sit at home or on their phone or in the stands and make these comments about a player. But, you know, they want success.”

Comments

comments