Orlando City scores late goal, earns 1-0 home win over Vancouver Whitecaps

Orlando City midfielder Oriol Rosell (20) and Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Hwang In-Beom (4) fight for the ball during the first half at Orlando City Stadium. (Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports)

ORLANDO — Orlando City’s habit of surrendering early goals wasn’t an issue Saturday against the Vancouver Whitecaps.

For a while, it looked like the Lions’ biggest issue against the Whitecaps would be their inability to produce a goal. After squandering chances throughout the match, however, Orlando City produced some late magic – again – to come away with three points.

And, once again, it came down to an integral substitution.

Right back Ruan sent in a cross for midfielder Sacha Kljestan, who fired a shot that bounced off star winger Nani and in for an 88th minute goal to deliver a 1-0 victory for Orlando City over the Whitecaps in front of an announced home crowd of 22,468. Saturday’s match marked the first time this season Kljestan appeared as a substitute.

Kljestan’s shot created the goal, but Ruan and Kljestan were both awarded assists while Nani was credited with his fourth goal with the Lions.

The match was also the second time this season Orlando City kept a clean sheet. The last time was against the Red Bulls on March 23 when Kljestan scored the match-winning goal in the second half.

Orlando City’s best scoring chance of the first half came when a ball off a corner kick was headed down by Robin Jansson in front of Vancouver’s goal. It bounced in front of midfielder Will Johnson before it was cleared by the Whitecaps in the 43rd minute.

A few seconds later, the Lions got another corner opportunity, but Nani’s service was headed over the bar by centerback Lamine Sané.

The Lions generated some other chances during the first 45 minutes but couldn’t break through early. Nani went for goal on a free kick, but it was saved by Whitecaps keeper Zac MacMath. Nani also put a header on target, but it was right at MacMath.

Orlando City generated another solid chance in the first half during the second minute of first-half stoppage time. Chris Mueller fed the ball to João Moutinho inside the penalty area, but Moutinho’s shot was saved. The Lions didn’t do anything with the ensuing corner.

Vancouver’s lone shot on target was a free kick from Ali Adnan from distance that Orlando City goalkeeper Brian Rowe saved.

Orlando City controlled possession throughout the match, and especially in the second half, but the Whitecaps never really committed numbers forward. The Lions finished the match with 60.7 percent of the possession.

The Lions (3-3-2, 11 points) hit the road, taking on winless NYCFC (0-1-5, 5 points) Saturday.

Comments

comments