Orlando City midfielder Uri Rosell out due to knee injury, Jonathan Spector also sidelined

Uri Rosell was a full participant in training before suffering a setback while recovering from a knee injury. (Jordan Culver/Orlando Sentinel)

Midfielder Uri Rosell, who participated fully in a training session last week, will not play in Orlando City’s Saturday match against the New York Red Bulls.

It turns out, he’s been dealing with a knee injury since before he arrived at preseason training, according to coach Jason Kreis.

Rosell picked up the injury while with Portimonense, Kreis said.

“Uri is still coming along,” Kreis said. “Unfortunately, the knee injury that he suffered right before he came to us in one of his last games or training sessions with Portimonense has really hindered him a lot further than we thought it would.

“So we’re still looking to integrate him back in. He came out for training a couple of times a week ago, had some pain from that so we had to pull him back a little bit and we expect that over the next couple of days he’ll be reintegrating himself back into training and then I think it’ll be pretty quick for him.”

Rosell was present for Tuesday’s training session, but was not participating in the squad’s finishing drills while members of the media were present.

Team captain and center back Jonathan Spector, who suffered a concussion during the Lions’ 2-0 loss to NYCFC, is out “for sure with concussion symptoms,” Kreis said.

