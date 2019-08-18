Orlando City surrenders late goal, earns for 1-1 draw with Minnesota United

Orlando City SC midfielder Nani (17) dribbles past Minnesota United midfielder Jan Gregus (8) during the first half Saturday at Allianz Field. Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Orlando City was on the verge of vaulting into sixth place and above the MLS playoff cut line, but a late Minnesota United goal left the Lions with a disappointing 1-1 draw.

The Loons out-possessed and out-shot Orlando City all night, leaning into the rumbling advantage of its sold-out stadium to apply relentless pressure on the Lions’ backline.

But a breakaway by Nani in the 68th minute made a huge impact for the Lions. The midfielder broke into open space and streaked up the gut of the field, shielding the ball with his body as he entered the box. Ike Opara crashed into Nani from behind, sending both players tumbling into the box as the referee pointed to the penalty spot.

Staring down the “Wonderwall” of Minnesota supporters, Nani calmly buried the penalty in the left corner of the goal, giving Orlando City the 1-0 lead with less than a third of the game left to play.

Just as the game seemed to be clinched for Orlando City, the Loons responded in stoppage time when Abu Danladi slotted in a shot in the 91st minute to level the score.

The Lions seemed to get one more chance at a game-winner when there was a handball in the box, but VAR determined Orlando City Carlos Ascues was offside and the call for another penalty kick was reversed.

Orlando City tried to push for one last shot, but neither squad could take a shot with less than a minute before full time was called to seal the draw.

As a result of the Lions’ point and results elsewhere, Orlando City (9-11-7, 34 points) is in eighth place and one spot below the playoff cutline. The team is tied with Montreal in points, but the Impact have one more win that puts them above the cut line in seventh place.

From the opening whistle, the game felt slanted toward the Loons’ advantage. Minnesota (12-8-6, 42 points) seemed to break through in the eighth minute, when the Loons piled numbers into the box. Ethan Finlay slotted a through ball to Angelo Rodríguez, who hammered the ball into the net to ignite the sold-out crowd at Allianz Field.

The roar of the crowd drowned out the blow of the referee’s whistle for several seconds, but finally the ball was retrieved and the play waved off as Rodríguez was called for stepping offside. The almost-goal rattled Orlando City, somewhat calming the nervous energy that had filled the team in the opening minutes of the game.

Although Minnesota continued to apply heavy pressure throughout the half, taking 14 shots total, the Loons only placed three of those strikes on frame. The Lions opened up the field as the half progressed, but struggled to string together passes to create meaningful possessions on the attacking side of the ball.

The momentum shifted slightly in the second half, aided by the debut of designated player Mauricio Pereyra, who entered for Robinho. For the first time in months, Orlando City fielded all three of its designated players at the same time.

Although Pereyra was at times slightly disconnected with his teammates, sending passes off target, his presence offered a new burst of life as Orlando City created more on-ball possession.

Keeper Brian Rowe repeated denied Minnesota shots as the Loons relentlessly peppered the goal throughout the game. He dove to punch away a rocketing shot by Darwin Quintero in transition in the 30th minute, stealing away the Loons’ best scoring chance of the half. In the 65th minute, Robin Lod sliced an open shot from the top of the box on frame, but Rowe again made the dive, swatting the shot away with one hand.

Orlando City returns home to face off with Atlanta United Friday in Exploria Stadium. Kickoff is at 8 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN.

