Orlando City stumbles on the road in 3-0 loss to San Jose Earthquakes

Aug 31, 2019; San Jose, CA, USA; San Jose Earthquakes forward Chris Wondolowski (8) kicks the ball past Orlando City goalkeeper Brian Rowe (23) during the first half at Avaya Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Orlando City was overwhelmed by the speed of San Jose from the opening minute, falling 3-0 on the road to the Earthquakes.

The Quakes (13-10-5, 44 points) found the net within the opening five minutes. Magnus Eriksson cut behind a pair of Orlando City defenders, picking up a pass in the box and forcing keeper Brian Rowe to come off his line before burying a shot past him.

The goal led to a flurry of attacking from San Jose, as the team took six shots and six corners in the opening 20 minutes alone. That pressure quickly broke set up a second goal in the 20th minute. In transition, league all-time leading goal-scorer Chris Wondolowski slipped behind the backline to receive a pass from Valeri Qazaishvili. As defender Robin Jansson held up his arm, desperately pleading for an offsides call, Wondolowski chipped the ball over the keeper to stretch the lead to two goals.

Although Orlando City (9-13-7, 34 points) was able to build some possession after falling down by two goals, Wondolowski earned a brace in the 33rd minute, assisted by Cristian Espinoza, who slipped the captain a ball in the box for a close-range strike.

Trailing 3-0 at the half, Orlando City entered the second 45 minutes of play desperate to balance the scoring momentum. After suffering a hamstring injury at the start of June, Cristian Higuita took the pitch for the first time in months, offering an injection of energy into the midfield. But the Lions couldn’t break into the San Jose box, taking nine shots and only placing one on frame.

As frustration simmered throughout the half, the teams jockeyed physically for possession. With a lead cemented, the San Jose attack slowed in the second half. Still, the Earthquakes flashed dangerously in transition, forcing centerbacks Lamine Sané and Robin Jansson to resort to sliding tackles in transition.

The Earthquakes took 19 shots, placing eight on frame. The pressure forced Rowe to make five saves and break out of his typical conservative style to fly off his line in order to cut off passes and reduce scoring opportunities.

With the loss, Orlando City remains at No. 9 in the Eastern Conference, but the team is now tied in points with the Chicago Fire.

Due to concerns over the incoming Hurricane Dorian, the team returned home on Saturday night immediately after the game on an emergency charter flight, which was secured with help from the league. The team will next face LAFC Sept. 7 at home.

