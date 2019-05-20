Orlando City striker Dom Dwyer suspended for LA Galaxy match despite going 5 matches without yellow card

Orlando City striker Dom Dwyer will miss the Lions’ match against the LA Galaxy after receiving his fifth yellow card of the season.

There was some confusion regarding whether Dwyer would be suspended because the striker went five consecutive matches without a yellow card. That typically triggers the league’s Good Behavior Incentive, which reduces a player’s yellow card total by one. However, the policy states a player must complete five consecutive matches without “receiving a yellow card, red card or supplemental discipline in such matches” in order to have his yellow card total reduced.

A club spokesman confirmed Dwyer received “supplemental discipline” after Orlando City’s 3-1 loss to the Montreal Impact despite not getting booked in that match. He was fined an undisclosed amount for “instigating and escalating a mass confrontation in the 90+ minute of the match.” Because of this, the Good Behavior Incentive was not triggered, Dwyer’s yellow card total was not reduced and he will be suspended for the team’s next match. He’ll also receive a $250 fine.

Orlando City (4-6-3, 15 points) hosts the Galaxy (7-5-1, 22 points) at 7 p.m. on Friday. The Galaxy, who have lost four straight, will be without superstar striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who will be serving the second match of a two-match suspension.

A club spokesman told Pro Soccer USA yellow cards aren’t reviewed after matches, so the suspension for Dwyer will stand. The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) can review yellow cards in-game in cases of mistaken identity.

Dwyer was booked in the 74th minute of Orlando City’s dominant win over FC Cincinnati. He later scored his first goal since March 31 — his fourth of the season — to put the Lions up 5-1 over FCC. Tesho Akindele and Nani had the other goals for Orlando City.

Comments

comments