Orlando City signs Uruguayan midfielder Mauricio Pereyra as designated player

Mauricio Pereyra, right, was acquired by Orlando City from Russian side Krasnodar. (Vitaliy Timkiv/AP Photo)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando City announced the signing of midfielder Mauricio Pereyra to a two-year contract on Tuesday afternoon. Pereyra comes to Orlando City on a free transfer after the expiration of his previous contract. The 29-year-old Uruguayan will fill the team’s third designated player slot and take an international spot on the roster as well.

With experience in the top flight leagues of Russia, Uruguay and Argentina, Pereyra most recently played seven seasons with FC Krasnodar in Russia, recording 23 goals and 27 assists during 154 appearances.

“As a club we are always looking to strengthen our roster and Mauricio fits the mold of what we look for in a new acquisition,” said Luiz Muzzi, the Orlando City vice president of soccer operations. “We have important matches on the horizon both in league play and U.S. Open Cup competition, and we feel Mauricio will make an impact for us as we close out the 2019 campaign. The move also makes sense when you look at the roster flexibility and player designations for 2020.”

Before his tenure in Russia, Pereyra played for Club Nacional de Football in the first division in Uruguay and Club Atlético Lanús in Argentina. Pereyra has notched 36 goals and 40 assists over the course of his senior career.

He will join fellow designated players Nani and Dom Dwyer as soon as his International Transfer Certificate and P1 Visa clear.

Name: Mauricio Pereyra

Position: Attacking midfielder

Height: 5-foot-7

Weight: 145 lbs

Hometown: Montevideo, Uruguay

Citizenship: Uruguay

Comments

comments