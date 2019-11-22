Orlando City signs speedy defender Ruan to a two-year contract

Orlando City has exercised its option to acquire defender Ruan, who has signed a two-year contract with the Lions that includes an option for a third year.

Brazil’s Clube Atlético da Barra da Tijuca signed Ruan in 2017. He was later loaned to Associação Atlética Ponte Preta and Boa Esporte Clube before joining Orlando City on loan in 2019. Now his rights have been fully transferred to the Lions.

“We are very happy to have Ruan continue as a part of our Club,” Orlando City executive vice president of of soccer operations Luiz Muzzi said in a news release announcing the transaction. “Ruan showed last season that he is an important piece on our roster, with the ability to both defend on the outside but also contribute on the offensive end through his pace and skill. We look forward to seeing what he can do in 2020.”

Ruan, a 24-year-old known for his remarkable speed, made 23 starts and 25 overall appearances for the Lions during the 2019 season. He provided a spark for a dramatically improved defense and finished second on the team behind Nani with five assists.

