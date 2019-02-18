Orlando City signs Portuguese winger Nani to designated player deal

Portuguese forward Nani eyes the ball during the Portuguese League football match between Sporting CP and OS Belenenses at the Jose Alvalade stadium in Lisbon on January 3, 2019. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA /AFP)

Orlando City has signed Portuguese winger and former Manchester United star Nani to a designated player deal.

The deal is for three years. He was signed on a free transfer from his former club, Sporting CP, according to a league source. Orlando City SC will hold a press conference Tuesday introducing Nani.

He scored seven goals to go with four assists for Sporting this season in league play before being signed by Orlando City. Nani had nine goals and seven assists across all competitions (28 appearances) for Sporting.

Nani, 32, fills a need on the wing for Orlando City. In 230 appearances for Manchester United, Nani scored 40 goals to go with 73 assists. Orlando City has been searching for a true attacking threat on the left wing since the departure of Justin Meram, who the team traded for prior to the start of the 2018 season and then traded midway through the year.

The Portuguese winger scored 25 goals to go with 56 assists in 147 Premier League matches in his time with Manchester United and has been capped 112 times for the Portuguese national team.

Nani has won a long list of championships during his career. While with Manchester United, he won four Premier League titles, the 2008 Champions League title and a FIFA Club World Cup — just to name a few high-profile championships.

He also won the 2016 UEFA European Championship with Portugal.

Orlando City already has three designated players in striker Dom Dwyer and midfielders Josué Colmán and Sacha Kljestan. According to the MLS Players Association, all three players earn less than the compensation ceiling for Targeted Allocation Money players, which is $1,504,375, so all three players could be converted into TAM players. That would free up the DP spot for Nani.

